Nolan Smith takes a stand; Smart on QB decision

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Linebacker Nolan Smith has had enough of what he perceives as bad-mouthing when it comes to Stetson Bennett.

During his post-game Zoom session, Smith took an unpromoted stand for his quarterback, directing his ire at the media following Georgia’s 34-7 win over Florida.

I want to say something about my quarterback—Stetson Bennett, the mailman,” Smith said. “Y’all call him the weak point in our offense. I read all y’alls stuff; I know I’m not supposed to, but one thing about Stetson, he works; he’s not worried about nobody. He’s a blue-collar guy.”

Bennett completed 10 of 19 passes for 161 yards and a touchdown, albeit with two picks against the Gators.

According to head coach Kirby Smart, it was Bennett’s continuity with the offense that proved to be the ultimate reason he went with the Blackshear native over JT Daniels.

“Ultimately the reason was continuity, Stetson has done a good job. The next biggest things was that JT had not really been in practice as much as Stetson going back to last week,” Smart said. “So, we went with the guy who has been practicing the most and been out there the most. JT felt good last week, and he took quite a few reps this week. but at the end of the day, we went with the guy that we think had the most continuity and thought was playing well offensively.”