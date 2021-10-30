Nolan Smith takes a stand; Smart on QB decision
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Linebacker Nolan Smith has had enough of what he perceives as bad-mouthing when it comes to Stetson Bennett.
During his post-game Zoom session, Smith took an unpromoted stand for his quarterback, directing his ire at the media following Georgia’s 34-7 win over Florida.
I want to say something about my quarterback—Stetson Bennett, the mailman,” Smith said. “Y’all call him the weak point in our offense. I read all y’alls stuff; I know I’m not supposed to, but one thing about Stetson, he works; he’s not worried about nobody. He’s a blue-collar guy.”
Bennett completed 10 of 19 passes for 161 yards and a touchdown, albeit with two picks against the Gators.
According to head coach Kirby Smart, it was Bennett’s continuity with the offense that proved to be the ultimate reason he went with the Blackshear native over JT Daniels.
“Ultimately the reason was continuity, Stetson has done a good job. The next biggest things was that JT had not really been in practice as much as Stetson going back to last week,” Smart said. “So, we went with the guy who has been practicing the most and been out there the most. JT felt good last week, and he took quite a few reps this week. but at the end of the day, we went with the guy that we think had the most continuity and thought was playing well offensively.”
Bennett said he was told late in the week that he would be getting the call. He also attempted to explain that both he and Daniels are there for each other, much like the rest of the team.
“This whole quarterback situation, if you want to sum up this team in a nutshell, we’re two guys who love this team. We have complete faith in each other to go out and play,” Bennett said. “Today on the sideline, JT is giving me the coverages and he’s helping out. Everything about this team is about the team, it’s not about the individual. It’s pretty cool."
Smart said Daniels certainly could have played against the Gators, but reminded reporters that the redshirt junior has only been practicing for just over a week.
“Yeah, we felt like he could play if he needed to. JT practiced well, didn't feel like he had much pain during the week, and he felt really good during the week,” Smart said. “But again, we went with the decision of continuity. JT has not really been able to practice guys. He took a few reps last week, then he took more reps this week. When you go three weeks without taking reps, I think it's really hard to do.
“I know you want to keep asking questions, I get it guys. But at the end of the day, we went with continuity. We think we have two really good quarterbacks. I'm very pleased with both guys. I'm very pleased with the way JT handled things today. He was over there helping Stetson the entire time and communicating with the receivers.”
Smith agreed, adding that Bennett has everyone’s trust.
“When you talk about trusting a guy, I trust him, because he goes out and works, and always puts his best foot forward every day,” Smith said. “Even though it may not look pretty to y’all, he gets the job done.”