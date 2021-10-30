By the Numbers (Florida Game)

1 and 2 – Stetson Bennett completed 10-of-19 passes for 161 yards. He had one touchdown pass and two interceptions. The touchdown pass was his 12th of the season, and the two picks matched his two picks entering the game.

2 – Georgia scored on one play in back-to-back drives late in the first half. They now have five one-play drives this season.

2 – The Bulldogs had two sacks in the game. Four Dawgs have a half-sack each (Adam Anderson, Jalen Carter, Warren Brinson, and Jordan Davis).

4-2 – Kirby Smart is now 4-2 against Florida as a head coach (he was 1-3 as a player).

4/3 – Florida entered the game with four scoreless quarters. Georgia held them to three scoreless quarters just in this game.

4-for-9 – Georgia was 4-for-9 on third downs.

5 – The Georgia defense has now allowed five touchdowns this season, the fewest in the nation.

7 – The Gators scored seven points in the game. That was the first time a Dan Mullen-led Florida team was held to single digits. The fewest points by a Mullen-led Mississippi State team was three (it happened four times, and once against Georgia).

7-1-1-1 – Nakobe Dean had seven tackles in the game, not to mention a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, and an interception.

8-0 – The Bulldogs improve to 8-0 for the second time under Smart (2017).

13 – Quay Walker had a career-high 13 tackles against the Gators. His previous high was nine against Kentucky earlier this season.

14 – James Cook scored the first touchdown for the Dawgs. He has 14 career touchdowns with ten on the ground and four in the air.

21 in 2:09 – The Dawgs scored 21 points in the span of two minutes and nine seconds in the second quarter (thanks to three Gator turnovers).

35 – Bennett had 35 yards rushing in the game. Florida’s quarterbacks, on the other hand, had 26 (by Anthony Richardson) and 22 (by Emory Jones).

36 – Kearis Jackson had his first touchdown reception of the season on a 36-yard sliding catch. It was his first touchdown reception since the Mississippi State game last season.

50 – Nakobe Dean scored on a 50-yard pick-six. It was his 2nd career interception. It was also the third interception return for a touchdown by a Bulldog this season (Christopher Smith and Jamon Dumas-Johnson). The last time Georgia had three in a season was in 2010.

54 – Georgia has won 54 meetings over Florida. The Gators have won 44, and there have been two ties.

60 - Smart now has 60 career wins as the head coach of the Dawgs surpassing Harry Mehre's 59. He is now fourth all-time in Georgia history behind Vince Dooley, Mark Richt, and Wally Butts.

100 – This was the 100th meeting in the series (Florida thinks it is 99).

105 – Zamir White went over the 100-yard mark and when he scored on a 42-yard run late in the game. His total was 105. It was his fourth career 100-yard game and his second against Florida. It was also the first 100-yard rushing game by a Dawg this season.

1942 – Georgia has held its first eight opponents to 13 or fewer points. The last time the Bulldogs did this was in 1942.

254.3/161 – Florida came into the game averaging 254.3 yards rushing a game, which was fourth in the nation. On Saturday, the Gators had 161.

355 to 354 – The Gators actually outgained the Bulldogs 355 yards to 354.

418 – Florida has scored in an NCAA record 418 consecutive games. They finally scored with just 2:49 left in the game. Georgia almost stopped that streak in 2017, but Florida scored with 2:42 left.

2,004 – The 34 points scored by the Bulldogs put Georgia over the 2,000 mark in points scored in the series. Georgia has 2,004 and Florida has 1,673.