They Said It: Bulldogs react to victory over Gators

"The touchdown, they were running quarters. I was thinking I was going to play the other side, but after I play-faked and the nickel bit up, it was one-on-one on the safety. Kearis (Jackson) beat him, and I just put it up there. On the first pick, I’ve just got to throw that ball away. I’ve got to know the coverage. We went fast, there’s a lot of things that went into it, but at the end of the day, I’ve got to throw that ball away. Then on the last one, the nickel or the guy playing man, No. 2, he made a good play. I think it got up and it kind of hung. I got hit and it hung. The wind was swirling a bit today. I’ve got to get that ball up a little bit faster and just throw it a little bit flatter." - Bennett on his touchdown pass and his two interceptions.

"No, on third downs, they weren’t nearly as exotic as they have been. They kind of played some quarters match. They bracketed the two inside guys and just played man outside for a lot of the time. They had their two backers inside and they were mugged up. One would take the back, and one would kind of spy me. I don’t know. Obviously, I’ve got to get back and watch the film. But there were some throws out there that I missed, and there was some stuff, I don’t know, just got to watch the film." - Bennett on what the Florida defense did to affect the offense.

"It was explained that I was, it was going to be my game today. I think it was, I don’t know, I can’t remember the day, some time this week when they told us. I think this whole situation, this quarterback situation, I think if you want to look at this team in a nutshell, I think that’s, we’re two guys that love this team. We have complete faith in both of us to go out there and play. Whoever’s playing, on the sideline today, JT's giving me the coverages post-snap, just telling me what’s going on. Whenever he’s playing, we help out. Everything about this team is about the team. It’s not about the individual. It’s pretty cool." - Bennett on when he knew he would be starting this game.