Florida’s postgame comments about Georgia

Following No. 1 Georgia’s decided 34-7 victory over Florida in Jacksonville, Gators head coach Dan Mullen and a couple of his players addressed the media. Here's a summary of what they had to say after their loss to the Bulldogs.

…Two years ago in 2019, or the previous time Georgia had beaten Florida, Mullen had been rather salty during his postgame press conference while giving the Bulldogs little credit for their 24-17 victory. This time, the Gators’ head coach, for the most part, gave credit where credit was due, especially to the Georgia defense which nearly held Florida scoreless for what would have been the first time since 1988.

“I think they’re (Georgia) an excellent defense. I think they have depth, they have some talent on the field, and I think they play really hard,” Mullen said. “Their coaches do a good job of putting them in position to make plays and they play with confidence. And when there’s opportunities there to make plays, they make them.”

…Whereas Mullen recognized Georgia for its outstanding defense, senior running back Dameon Pierce seem to think the Bulldog defenders were more so opportune than anything else.

“I felt like we shot ourselves in the foot too many times to overcome,” said Pierce, who led the Gators in rushing with 69 yards on nine carries. “We really gave it to [Georgia’s] defense, honestly. Hats off to them. They are a great team. We already knew that coming in. We had the perfect game plan, but we just didn’t execute on our end.”