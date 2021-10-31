Florida’s postgame comments about Georgia
Following No. 1 Georgia’s decided 34-7 victory over Florida in Jacksonville, Gators head coach Dan Mullen and a couple of his players addressed the media. Here's a summary of what they had to say after their loss to the Bulldogs.
…Two years ago in 2019, or the previous time Georgia had beaten Florida, Mullen had been rather salty during his postgame press conference while giving the Bulldogs little credit for their 24-17 victory. This time, the Gators’ head coach, for the most part, gave credit where credit was due, especially to the Georgia defense which nearly held Florida scoreless for what would have been the first time since 1988.
“I think they’re (Georgia) an excellent defense. I think they have depth, they have some talent on the field, and I think they play really hard,” Mullen said. “Their coaches do a good job of putting them in position to make plays and they play with confidence. And when there’s opportunities there to make plays, they make them.”
…Whereas Mullen recognized Georgia for its outstanding defense, senior running back Dameon Pierce seem to think the Bulldog defenders were more so opportune than anything else.
“I felt like we shot ourselves in the foot too many times to overcome,” said Pierce, who led the Gators in rushing with 69 yards on nine carries. “We really gave it to [Georgia’s] defense, honestly. Hats off to them. They are a great team. We already knew that coming in. We had the perfect game plan, but we just didn’t execute on our end.”
…Georgia made a series of plays just before halftime which totally changed the complexion of the game. With less than three minutes remaining in the second quarter and the Bulldogs having a mere 3-0 lead, Florida committed three consecutive turnovers—a lost fumble and two interceptions—to which Georgia scored a touchdown off of each miscue. Instead of the Bulldogs clinging to a field-goal advantage at halftime, they were already routing the Gators 24-0 by intermission.
Florida’s starting free safety, sophomore Rashad Torrence, was asked if Georgia’s flurry of points before halftime had any sort of “dizzying” or “hectic” effect on the Gators.
“They (Georgia) got an interception, we went on the field, and they scored. Then, they got a fumble, we went back on the field, and they scored (Georgia actually first recovered a fumble, followed by back-to-back interceptions),” simply said Torrence, who totaled a team-high eight tackles and was responsible for all three of Georgia’s turnovers (two interceptions and a fumble recovery). “It wasn’t really much ‘dizzying.’ We just got to play defense. That’s what happened.”
…Mullen didn’t think it was as simple as that. Rather, he felt Georgia’s scoring spree just before halftime was directly related to the Bulldogs’ mindset—a true team mindset.
“[Georgia’s] mindset, when you talk about the team mindset, they created a turnover and scored right away off of it. We didn’t,” Mullen said. “Their offense fed off of their defense. The whole team coming together, with expectations from the top to the bottom, I think it is huge.”
…Although Mullen gave Georgia credit this time around, he didn’t want to admit that there was much of a discrepancy between the Bulldogs and his squad when asked by a writer for the Tampa Bay Times about the talent gap between the two teams.
“Well, we were better last year (Florida defeated Georgia in 2020), and they were better this year,” Mullen responded. “What do you think?” he added, essentially dismissing the question and moving onto the next while chuckling.