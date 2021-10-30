What just happened: Georgia's defense turns up heat in win over Florida

This question isn’t meant to disrespect any past program. It isn’t meant to be hyperbole, to state something so outlandish based on the long storied history of college football.

It isn’t meant to overstate what has happened to date through the 2021 season.

But it’s hard not to ask this, given what has taken place thus far.

Could this Georgia defense be the best to ever play in the history of college football?

The first defense that comes to mind to fit this category is the 2001 Miami Hurricanes, which featured Ed Reed, Vince Wilfork, Jonathan Vilma, Phillip Buchanon, Antrel Rolle, William Joseph, Matt Walters, Andrew Williams, and Darrell McClover. And quite honestly, this Georgia defense sure looks better.

The 2001 Hurricanes pitched three shutouts and won five other games where their opponents scored seven points or less. However, they also gave up 21 or more in two games in the first five of that season.

The Bulldogs have yet to allow more than 13 points. Georgia stifled Florida in a 27-7 victory, where the Gators had trouble moving the ball as well as capitalizing when getting into the Bulldogs' territory.

While a lot has been made about which quarterback is starting, it may not matter. If this defense continues to play like this, Georgia could start Jackson Muschamp and be just fine.

OK, now that might be a bit of hyperbole. But the point still remains.

Georgia's defense has been absolutely dominant through eight games in an otherwise pass-happy era when points are put on the scoreboard with regularity. Georgia’s defensive line dominated Florida’s defensive line, and quarterback Anthony Richardson had nowhere to go with the ball.

Georgia fans, please enjoy this defense while you have it. This is a once-in-a-lifetime unit.