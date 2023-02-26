Here is the Week in Review, presented by JFQ Lending.

Where Ringo fits

Anthony Dasher spoke with NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah about the large number of Georgia prospects that are attending the NFL scouting combine.

Among those players is cornerback Kelee Ringo, who Jeremiah said will have his share of believers and naysayer. Jeremiah did offer up what kind of defense Ringo will fit perfectly.

"Yeah. Kelee is going to be … I don't want to say polarizing. I just think he is going to fit certain teams," Jeremiah said. "He is not going to necessarily fit others. I think there's a real chance he goes in the first round, especially when he puts on a show when he runs. Track background. He is going to be 6-footy-2, and 200 pounds. He is going to fly. I think I'm curious to see him in some of the change-of-direction stuff. He is a little rigid. He is a little bit tight.

"I think if you are a cover-3 team, you are going to love him. He is going to fit beautifully with that, and he is physical and tough. He can find and play the ball. He just has to be in phase to be able to find and play it. Sometimes he is a little too much separation because he is a little sticky and a little bit tight.

"I like him as a player. You watch him as a gunner. You watch him on kickoff. That tells you a lot about a guy of that stature, that type of recruit, that type of reputation as a defensive player to not only be on teams but to be playing with maximum effort and be a good player on special teams. I think it tells you a lot about him and his makeup. I think there's a real chance he goes in the first round. He won't get out of the early part of the second round if that were to be the case if he doesn't go round one.”

Georgia offers Jones

Georgia offered West Coast prospect Carter Jones, an inside linebacker on the other side of the country in Irvine, California. Outside linebackers coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe and player connection coordinator David Hill have done a good job establishing a relationship with Jones.

Jones is a fan of what he's heard from the coaching staff and with what he's seen on the field with back-to-back national titles.

"The program is one that really puts the work in day in and day out, and that's something that you can tell," Jones said. "Another thing that I like is that they play fast on both sides of the ball and especially on defense, try to control the game by putting the other team in uncomfortable situations each game. When you are able to take control of a game as a defense it can make it very easy to know what's going on and stay focused."

Breakout freshmen

Dasher listed five freshmen who could potentially have breakout seasons with the Bulldogs in 2023.

Those players are safety Joenel Aguero, outside linebacker Damon Wilson, nose tackle Jamaal Jarrett, tight end Pearce Spurlin and inside linebacker Raylen Wilson.

Dasher noted a positive development with Jarrett has already taken place.

"The word is that Jarrett has already gotten his weight down in the 340 range, and that’s great news for a player the Bulldogs see as one day being their main man at the nose. Assuming he keeps his weight in check, Jarrett could see some reps this year with the zero technique behind Nazir Stackhouse," Dasher wrote. "If so, he’ll be a regular member of Tray Scott’s rotation as the Bulldogs like to rotate as many defensive linemen as they can throughout the course of the game. And no, we didn’t forget about defensive lineman Jordan Hall. He’s going to play, too. It’s just that there appear to be more players in front of him at his position than Jarrett at this particular time."

White asked about the Ole Miss opening

Earlier this week, Georgia men's basketball coach Mike White was asked if he had any interest in the head coaching opening at Ole Miss.

White went to school at Ole Miss.

“I’m blessed to be here. I love it here, and excited about building something special here,” White said. “For Ole Miss, I love Keith Carter (Ole Miss athletic director and former teammate/roommate of White), he’s terrific at what he does and I’m sure he’s going to make a great decision for the future of that program.”

The Rebels fired Kermit Davis after yet another down season.

“I saw the headline this morning. You hate to see that in our profession, but it’s part of it and it happens," White said. "Kermit is a helluva coach. He’s won at every level. I’m sure he’ll have some opportunities if that’s what he decides to do. He’ll (Carter) go through the process and hire the right guy for my alma mater, a place that I love. But I’m fired up about Georgia."

Dumas-Johnson arrested

Linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson was arrested on two misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and racing on highways/streets.

“We are aware of a report relating to a January 10 incident on College Station Road involving one of our student-athletes,” UGA said in a statement. “The alleged conduct does not reflect our program’s values or the high standards we have established. As this is an open matter involving a student, we are not able to provide any additional information at this time and will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement.”

Dawgs to the White House

The Bulldogs will head to the nation's capital after all.

The White House informed Georgia that it has extended an invitation to the football team to visit President Biden following the program's second consecutive national title.

Rumors vs. Facts