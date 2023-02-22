The Georgia Bulldog are going to the White House.

Wednesday night, the Athens-Banner Herald reported that the Bulldogs do have an invitation from President Joe Biden.

In a story by Marc Weiszer, the Banner-Herald received an email from a White House official stating “The President looks forward to welcoming the Georgia Bulldogs to the White House.”

A date has not been set.

The news comes after Bulldog athletic director Josh Brooks was asked during a recent meeting of the UGA Athletic Association Board meeting.

“I don’t know, I did see the request made, and we’re just going to kind of sit back and see what happens from there,” Brooks said. “I don’t think I’ve seen a response yet, but we’ll take it day by day and see how it goes.”

The news comes after state representative Buddy Carter led a bipartisan group made up of a 16-member delegation to have the Bulldogs in Washington. Georgia Senators Jon Osoff and Rafael Warnock were also part of the group.

It had been speculated that Georgia would not be making a trip due to no invitation before the Banner-Herald’s report Tuesday night.

Georgia did not travel to the White House after winning the 2021 title following its win over Alabama in 2021.

LSU was the last college to visit the White House in 2020.