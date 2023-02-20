Once Monken's decision was made, head coach Kirby Smart and new offensive coordinator Mike Bobo wasted no time in reassuring Puglisi of where he stands with Georgia and what direction the program’s offense is headed.

In an interview with UGASports, Puglisi revealed that Georgia coaches and Monken kept the four-star performer in the loop throughout the entire process.

The Connecticut native was originally pursued by former Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken , who recently accepted the same job with the Baltimore Ravens.

According to Puglisi, Monken was very honest and forthcoming about his NFL interviewing process.

“He had communicated with me previously before it happened,” Puglisi said. “He just kind of gave me the rundown and stuff like that, and what the possibilities were and what could happen and what could not happen.

He was upfront with me the whole entire time. And honestly, I'm super, super happy for him and his family. I mean, he was great to my family and still is. He still reaches out. He treated me nothing but the best and I also wish him nothing but the best. I'm really happy for him, and his family. I'm so happy for him.”

Smart and Bobo didn’t delay in reaching out to Puglisi once things went down officially.

“So right when it happens, Kirby called me and we had a long conversation and it was it was a really good conversation,” Puglisi said. “Coach Bobo reached out as well. So we've already been in contact and I also had already had a good relationship with Coach Bobo, previously, before the hire just because he was already on staff, obviously.

He was big in my recruitment as well. So, I've known him and not much is changing. Obviously. It is a big loss with Coach Monken, but I wish him nothing but the best and I feel super excited for Coach Bobo and Coach Smart.”

Puglisi reiterated what UGASports has reported previously. Mostly, the system, terminology, and philosophy of Georgia’s offense will remain the same under Bobo. It will just be a different man organizing the pieces and calling the plays.

Smart relayed a simple message to Puglisi.

“He let me know how excited they still are for me to be a Georgia Bulldog,” Puglisi said. “He wanted to make sure I knew nothing had changed between me and him even with a coordinator change.”

Puglisi is going to be in Athens on either March 17 or 18, depending on a baseball tournament he’s in down in Florida. March 18 is when Dylan Raiola is also slated to be in town. Smart and Georgia have been transparent with Puglisi about the need to bring in two quarterbacks this recruiting cycle.

That news does not bother Puglisi at all.

“I know that I'm gonna have to go and I’m gonna have to compete no matter where I go, whether with the kids behind me in the years, ahead of me in years, or the same year,” Puglisi said. “So that stuff doesn't really bother me just because I know Georgia is a top program and I'm gonna have to compete, so okay. If they bring another person in to save themselves (numbers-wise) and add another quarterback to the roster, I'm okay with that.”