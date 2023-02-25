After seven months on the job, David Hill is doing what Georgia brought him in to do.

The former assistant coach at Desert Pines High School is now on Kirby Smart's staff as player connection coordinator. In addition to other duties, Hill is helping the Bulldogs establish a foothold with prospects all over the west coast.

One such prospect is Carter Jones, whom Georgia offered on Feb. 23. UGASports spoke with the 2025 linebacker from California to get his thoughts on being offered by the national champions.

"When Coach Hill called me, I really started to feel blessed for the opportunity that he gave me," Jones said. "Being a big-time school, especially the best, there were a lot of emotions going through my mind and excitement."