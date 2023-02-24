“Obviously, he really is an undersized guy. But I was talking with a GM, gosh, had to be over a month ago, and he just said if Bryce Young can be the first overall pick at his size, then why is Stetson Bennett talked about as a sixth or seventh-round pick at his size?” Jeremiah said. “I said, well, he is a better player. He says, 'No, I get that, but is the gap six rounds wide, you know? Or could you take him in the third, or fourth round?' I don't know. I think most teams have him on day 3, but he will be an interesting test case, no doubt.”

“Stetson Bennett is a tricky one. Obviously, the age, as we talked about a little bit earlier with Hendon Hooker. You have that as well,” Jeremiah said in a teleconference on Friday. “Gosh, the guy has won two National Championships. He's shown the ability to make a lot of different throws. He is just to me streaky as a thrower. He has some bad misses where you'll see … you'll see worm burners on low flat routes and swing routes. Like, what was that? Then you'll see him squeeze the ball in tight windows later on in that same game. He is just a little bit streaky, a little inconsistent there.”

· On Darnell Washington: “He is like playing with a sixth offensive lineman in the run game, and he is still developing and learning in the passing game. I think there's more there. Obviously, they had the best tight end in the country there with Bowers, who is just an absolute freak show. So, he doesn't get as many balls as he would on other offenses, but he is really intriguing."

· On Jalen Carter: “In terms of Carter as a player, it's overused, I guess, but I don't know how else to describe him. He is just a freak show when you are watching him. It just looks like he works at a different speed than everybody else on the field. The change of direction, you know, he can kind of teleport from one gap to the next and you are, like, I don't know how he got there, but you've got no chance. The offensive line coach at Georgia is a good buddy of mine, Stacy Searels, and when I asked him about Jalen Carter. He said, 'When he comes to practice and doesn't want to get blocked, he is not getting blocked.' I mean, he is a unique player.”

· On Broderick Jones, who Jeremiah has going 13th to the Jets: “When you look at Broderick Jones, I think his best football is still ahead of him. He is incredibly strong. He is incredibly athletic. What he can do in the second-level stuff and the run game as well as in the screen game is outstanding. He sets a little bit of a unique set where he sets a little bit flat so there are times when guys can get upfield on him, but then he shows you the ability to recover and hang in there.

"So, you know, maybe a little top-heavy at times. He gets a little over-aggressive. He is a pretty physical player, but I think there's a lot to really like about him. I think he could play either side. I think he could play right tackle. He could play left tackle. That would be … that's why I had him going there. I think it would be a really good fit.”

· On Nolan Smith: “He reminds me of Haason Reddick coming out. I pulled their numbers too. We'll have that at the combine. There are some similarities there in terms of how big they are and how they move around. We'll see what that looks like there. He is just -- I just wrote down; he is just juicy. He has big-time juice and burst to come off the edge. He can change directions. He has a good feeling at the top of his rush. He can bend and close. He will grab the wrist. He has a really good job of controlling the wrist of opponents. In one of the plays with him you are watching Auburn. It's special teams. They ran a fake punt. He sniffs it out and makes a play. Just showed you the overall football player that he is.”

· On Christopher Smith: “It will be big for him, no pun intended, to see if he can add some weight. He was 188 pounds at the All-Star Game. He is a little undersized there. You want your safeties to be a little bigger than that. He is a playmaker. He plays fast. He has range from the middle of the field. He has no wasted movement. Again, he plays with confidence. Quick to read and drive. He sits there flat-footed and then drives on the ball.”

· On Kenny McIntosh: “What he does in the passing game, the way he moved around, you see some Tony Pollard-type stuff with him. Maybe not without that elite, elite top speed. He is an excellent route runner. They'll use him on some jet sweeps. He has burst. He can make you miss. I think he is more comfortable getting outside as a runner than banging away inside. He has to work in pass protection where he likes to go low, and he has whiffed a couple of times. I love the value he adds on third down.”

· On Kelee Ringo: “Yeah. Kelee is going to be … I don't want to say polarizing. I just think he is going to fit certain teams. He is not going to necessarily fit others. I think there's a real chance he goes in the first round, especially when he puts on a show when he runs. Track background. He is going to be 6-footy-2, and 200 pounds. He is going to fly. I think I'm curious to see him in some of the change-of-direction stuff. He is a little rigid. He is a little bit tight.

"I think if you are a cover-3 team, you are going to love him. He is going to fit beautifully with that, and he is physical and tough. He can find and play the ball. He just has to be in phase to be able to find and play it. Sometimes he is a little too much separation because he is a little sticky and a little bit tight.

"I like him as a player. You watch him as a gunner. You watch him on kickoff. That tells you a lot about a guy of that stature, that type of recruit, that type of reputation as a defensive player to not only be on teams but to be playing with maximum effort and be a good player on special teams. I think it tells you a lot about him and his makeup. I think there's a real chance he goes in the first round. He won't get out of the early part of the second round if that were to be the case if he doesn't go round one.”



