When Ole Miss fired basketball coach Kermit Davis Friday morning, many wondered if graduate Mike White – in his first year as the head coach of Georgia - might be a candidate for the job.

Based on what White reporters told reporters Friday afternoon, it does not sound like it.

“I’m blessed to be here. I love it here, and excited about building something special here,” White said. “For Ole Miss, I love Keith Carter (Ole Miss athletic director and former teammate/roommate of White), he’s terrific at what he does and I’m sure he’s going to make a great decision for the future of that program.”

The Rebels fired David after posting a 10-18 record heading into the final three games of the season. Georgia is 16-12 under White, ahead of Saturday’s game against Missouri (1 p.m., SEC Network).

“I saw the headline this morning. You hate to see that in our profession, but it’s part of it and it happens," White said. "Kermit is a helluva coach. He’s won at every level. I’m sure he’ll have some opportunities if that’s what he decides to do. He’ll (Carter) go through the process and hire the right guy for my alma mater, a place that I love. But I’m fired up about Georgia.”

White is completing his first year as the head coach of Georgia under a six-year contract that pays him a total of $3.4 million, before rising to $3.9 million per season in its final year. If White were to leave Georgia on its own fruition following the 2022-2023 season, he would owe Georgia a buyout of $9 million.