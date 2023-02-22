Linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson was arrested on misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and racing on highways/streets Tuesday night.

Dumas-Johnson was arrested at 6:34 p.m. Wednesday by the Clarke County Sheriff’s Department and released at 7:15.

UGA officials released a statement to beat writers Wednesday night, confirming the incident took place on Jan. 10.

“We are aware of a report relating to a January 10 incident on College Station Road involving one of our student-athletes,” the email read. “The alleged conduct does not reflect our program’s values or the high standards we have established. As this is an open matter involving a student, we are not able to provide any additional information at this time and will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement.”

The junior played in all 15 games for the Bulldogs, finishing second on the team in tackles with 70, including four tackles for losses of 24 yards.