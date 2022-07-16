Top Returning Bulldogs: Ladd McConkey and Jamon Dumas-Johnson
We are counting down Georgia's top returning players, based on 2021 PFF grades.
These are the ones who finished 2021-22 with a minimum PFF grade of 70 and an appropriate sample size of snaps.
Don't take these as actual rankings on Georgia's best players—simply a discussion of the PFF grades.
We will unveil two at a time until we reach the top five.
9) Ladd McConkey – 79.1 overall grade; 76.4 receiving; 82.2 run block; 348 snaps
8) Jamon Dumas-Johnson – 81.0 overall grade; 78.4 run defense; 70.0 tackling; 103 snaps
Running list:
10. Broderick Jones
11. Christopher Smith
12. Kamari Lassiter
13. Daijun Edwards
14. Warren McClendon
15. William Poole
16. Kendall Milton
17. Kelee Ringo
18. Amarius Mims
19. Darnell Washington
20. Dan Jackson
21. Arik Gilbert
22. Javon Bullard
23. Sedrick Van Pran