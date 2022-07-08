Top Returning Bulldogs: Broderick Jones and Christopher Smith
We are counting down Georgia's top returning players, based on 2021 PFF grades.
These are the ones who finished 2021-22 with a minimum PFF grade of 70 and an appropriate sample size of snaps.
Don't take these as opinions on Georgia's best players—simply a discussion of the PFF grades.
We will unveil two at a time until we reach the top five.
11) Defensive back Christopher Smith – 77.1 overall grade; 70.6 tackling; 81.6 coverage; 597 snaps
10) Offensive tackle Broderick Jones – 78.8 overall grade; 71.0 pass block; 76.5 run block; 438 snaps
Running list:
14. Warren McClendon
15. William Poole
16. Kendall Milton
17. Kelee Ringo
18. Amarius Mims
19. Darnell Washington
20. Dan Jackson
21. Arik Gilbert
22. Javon Bullard
23. Sedrick Van Pran