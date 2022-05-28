Top Returning Bulldogs: #21 and #20

Dayne Young and Brent Rollins are publishing this analysis series where they count down Georgia's top returning players based on 2021 PFF grades.

These are the players that finished 2021-22 with a minimum PFF grade of 70 and an appropriate sample size of snaps.

These are not opinions on Georgia's best players—simply the discussion of the PFF grades.

We will unveil two at a time until we reach the top five.