Top Returning Bulldogs: Daijun Edwards and Kamari Lassiter
We are counting down Georgia's top returning players, based on 2021 PFF grades.
These are the ones who finished 2021-22 with a minimum PFF grade of 70 and an appropriate sample size of snaps.
Don't take these as opinions on Georgia's best players—simply a discussion of the PFF grades.
We will unveil two at a time until we reach the top five.
13) Daijun Edwards – 76.2 overall grade; 75.7 rush grade; 75 snaps
12) Kamari Lassiter - 76.8 overall grade; 83.7 tackling; 75.1 coverage; 158 snaps
Running list:
14. Warren McClendon
15. William Poole
16. Kendall Milton
17. Kelee Ringo
18. Amarius Mims
19. Darnell Washington
20. Dan Jackson
21. Arik Gilbert
22. Javon Bullard
23. Sedrick Van Pran