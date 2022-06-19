Top Returning Bulldogs: Kelee Ringo and Kendall Milton
We are counting down Georgia's top returning players, based on 2021 PFF grades.
These are the ones who finished 2021-22 with a minimum PFF grade of 70 and an appropriate sample size of snaps.
Don't take these as opinions on Georgia's best players—simply a discussion of the PFF grades.
We will unveil two at a time until we reach the top five.
17) Kelee Ringo – 74.5 overall grade; 78.3 tackling; 73.3 coverage; 797 snaps
16) Kendall Milton - 74.9 overall grade; 76.9 rushing; 101 snaps
Running list:
18. Amarius Mims
19. Darnell Washington
20. Dan Jackson
21. Arik Gilbert
22. Javon Bullard
23. Sedrick Van Pran