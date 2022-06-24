Top Returning Bulldogs: William Poole and Warren McClendon
We are counting down Georgia's top returning players, based on 2021 PFF grades.
These are the ones who finished 2021-22 with a minimum PFF grade of 70 and an appropriate sample size of snaps.
Don't take these as opinions on Georgia's best players—simply a discussion of the PFF grades.
We will unveil two at a time until we reach the top five.
15) William Poole – 75.3 overall grade; 80.3 tackling grade; 75.2 coverage grade; 273 snaps
14) Warren McClendon – 75.4 overall grade; 75.1 pass block; 72.4 run block; 850 snaps
Running list:
16. Kendall Milton
17. Kelee Ringo
18. Amarius Mims
19. Darnell Washington
20. Dan Jackson
21. Arik Gilbert
22. Javon Bullard
23. Sedrick Van Pran