 Top Returning Bulldogs: William Poole and Warren McClendon
{{ timeAgo('2022-06-24 09:11:37 -0500') }} football Edit

Top Returning Bulldogs: William Poole and Warren McClendon

Dayne Young • UGASports
Staff
@dayneyoung

We are counting down Georgia's top returning players, based on 2021 PFF grades.

These are the ones who finished 2021-22 with a minimum PFF grade of 70 and an appropriate sample size of snaps.

Don't take these as opinions on Georgia's best players—simply a discussion of the PFF grades.

We will unveil two at a time until we reach the top five.

15) William Poole – 75.3 overall grade; 80.3 tackling grade; 75.2 coverage grade; 273 snaps

14) Warren McClendon – 75.4 overall grade; 75.1 pass block; 72.4 run block; 850 snaps

Running list:

16. Kendall Milton
17. Kelee Ringo
18. Amarius Mims
19. Darnell Washington
20. Dan Jackson
21. Arik Gilbert
22. Javon Bullard
23. Sedrick Van Pran

