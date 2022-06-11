 UGASports - Top Returning Bulldogs: #19 and #18
Top Returning Bulldogs: #19 and #18

Dayne Young and Brent Rollins are publishing this analysis series counting down Georgia's top returning players, based on 2021 PFF grades.

These are the ones who finished 2021-22 with a minimum PFF grade of 70 and an appropriate sample size of snaps.

Don't take these as opinions on Georgia's best players—simply a discussion of the PFF grades.

We will unveil two at a time until we reach the top five.

#19) Darnell Washington – 72.6 overall grade; 67.1 receiving; 72.4 run block; 315 snaps

#18 Amarius Mims – 73.5 overall grade; 72.6 run block; 60.3 pass block; 121 snaps

Running list:

20. Dan Jackson
21. Arik Gilbert
22. Javon Bullard
23. Sedrick Van Pran

