The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Two big losses

Here is the Dec. 10 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Huge losses

Georgia won the SEC title over Texas but it came at a huge cost.

Punter Brett Thorson will miss the remainder of the season due to the knee injury he suffered against the Longhorns. Georgia announced Thorson will undergo season-ending surgery.

Quarterback Carson Beck is out and without a timetable to return with what is believed to be a UCL injury.

With Beck out, the Bulldogs will turn to Gunner Stockton to lead the offense. Stockton completed 12 of 16 passes for 71 yards and an interception int he second half of Georgia's win over Texas.

Charlie Ham, who is actually listed at place-kicker on Georgia's roster, replaced Thorson in the game against Texas. However, Ham did not attempt a punt on his one play. Instead, Georgia ran a fake where Drew Bobo took the snap and flipped the ball to Arian Smith, who ran for a first down. Ham has plenty of game experience, having started 29 games at Duke before transferring to Georgia.

If Ham isn't the next punter up, the other options on Georgia's roster are Noah Jones and Drew Miller.

Tuggle enters transfer portal

Georgia receiver Nitro Tuggle has elected to continue his college football career elsewhere.

On Monday, Tuggle entered the transfer portal, meaning Georgia will once again need to add reinforcements of its own via the same process. In his freshman season, Tuggle caught three passes for 34 yards.

Tuggle was the 92nd-ranked overall prospect in Rivals' class of 2024. He's the third Georgia player to enter the portal, behind defensive back Julian Humphrey and wide receiver Michael Jackson III.

Film Don't Lie