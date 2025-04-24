Three Bulldogs await their life-changing calls

The NFL Draft gets underway tonight, and according to NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah, three Bulldogs are expected to hear their names called in the first round.

Live coverage of the draft from Green Bay starts at 8 p.m. and will be televised on the NFL Network and ESPN.

Topping the list for the Bulldogs is linebacker Jalon Walker, who Jeremiah lists as the No. 5 prospect.

“He played both on and off the ball in the Georgia defensive scheme, but he’s at his best on the edge. As a pass rusher, he can win with pure speed, power, and an explosive counter move. He’s also a weapon when used to spy on the quarterback. He can mirror the QB’s movement before closing the space in a hurry,” Jeremiah said. “He dominated in the Bulldogs’ first meeting against Texas during the 2024 season. He’s a firm edge-setter against the run. When he’s stacked off the ball, he’s a touch late to key/diagnose, but he can attack and take on blocks or scrape over the top for tackles.”

Current projections have Walker going with the No. 8 pick to his home-state Carolina Panthers.

Jeremiah predicts that Mykel Williams will be the second Bulldog off the board.

At one time, the former Bulldog defensive end was projected to be a Top-10 pick, but continued injury concerns have many dropping him in the draft.

That includes Jeremiah, who ranks Williams as the No. 22 prospect. Still, Williams’ projections are all over the map, all the way from No. 11 to San Francisco or No. 28 to Detroit.

“When healthy, he has a dynamic get-off and can win early from the edge or when he’s reduced inside. He has extremely long arms, and blockers struggle to get to his chest,” Jeremiah said. “Against the run, he still found a way to set a physical edge even when he couldn’t put much weight on one leg because of his injury. His effort never wavered. Overall, the 2024 tape isn’t a fair representation of Williams’ talent. He has game-changing tools when healthy and locked in.”

Safety Malaki Starks is projected to be Georgia’s third first-rounder. Jeremiah has him No. 28 on his list of prospects.

“From off coverage, he’s aggressive to squat on routes, and he’s had wins and losses because of it,” Jeremiah said. “He was caught flat-footed a few times in the games I studied. In the deep half, he takes good angles in pursuit and is a firm tackler in space. Overall, Starks didn’t make as many plays this past season as he did in 2023, but he has the versatility to move around the field and provide a lot of value.”

Latest mock drafts have Starks, who will be in Green Bay, going anywhere from No. 13 to Miami, all the way to No. 27 to Baltimore.

The trio won’t be the only ones who ultimately hear their names called for Georgia, which has had 63 players drafted since Kirby Smart has been the head coach.

Offensive linemen Tate Ratledge and Jared Wilson are both projected to be picked somewhere in the second round, with a host of others to follow after that.

That list includes linebacker Smael Mondon, offensive lineman Dylan Fairchild, running back Trevor Etienne, nose guard Nazir Stackhouse, defensive lineman Tyrian Ingram-Dawkins, and wide receiver Arian Smith.

Others who could join them include defensive lineman Warren Brinson, offensive lineman Xavier Truss, tight end Ben Yurosek, linebacker Chaz Chambliss, and safety Dan Jackson.