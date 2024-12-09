December 9 War Room - Signing Day fallout, 2025 class thoughts

Welcome to this week's War Room!
Today we addressthe fallout from National Signing Day and provide several thoughts on the newly-signed 2025 class.
UGASports has the latest injury updates on Carson Beck and Brett Thorson.
Georgia has a bye in the College Football Playoffs and will play the winner of Notre Dame-Indiana.
Georgia receiver Michael Jackson III announced plans to enter the transfer portal.
Georgia's defense created havoc for much of the night in the SEC Championship Game win over Texas.
ATLANTA - Daylen Everette came up with the game of his career in the SEC Championship Game against Texas.
