Bulldog comeback falls short

Georgia coach Wes Johnson will never be happy with a loss. He’ll never be that way.

So, even though his Bulldogs fought to their final at-bat before falling Thursday night to No. 14 Oklahoma, 8-6, after trailing by seven, he wasn’t taking any positives from his team’s defeat.

“There’s no moral victories,” Johnson said. “It (baseball) shows a wins column and it shows a loss column; it shows standings. We (the team) talked about the eighth and the ninth, but you’ve got to do that in the first, second, third, fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh. We just have to do it.”

The loss drops Georgia to 33-11, 10-9 in the SEC. Oklahoma improves to 29-11, 11-8 in SEC play.

For the first seven innings, it was more of the same for a Georgia offense that failed to score more than two runs in three of their previous four games.

The Bulldogs managed just five hits over the first seven innings against Sooner ace Kyson Witherspoon (8-2) before finally stringing some hits together in the eighth, scoring four times.

Ryland Zaborowski – who had been in a 2-for-18 slump – cleared the bases with a double, before Nolan McCarthy singled in the first baseman to make the score 8-5.

The Bulldogs would add another run in the ninth off closer Dylan Crooks on an RBI single by Kolby Branch, bringing Slate Alford to the plate.

Alford gave the Bulldogs a great at-bat, working the count to 3-2 and fouling off several pitches, before striking out, ending the game.

