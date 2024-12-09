Georgia receiver Nitro Tuggle to enter transfer portal

Georgia has lost another offensive skill player to the transfer portal.

Freshman receiver Nitro Tuggle is planning to enter the portal. Rivals confirmed the news on Monday afternoon.

Tuggle caught three passes for 34 yards as a freshman at Georgia. In the home win over Tennessee, Tuggle registered two catches and 25 yards. His playing time ticked up slightly later in the season, although it didn't translate to catches.

Tuggle ranked as the No. 92 overall prospect in the 2024 recruiting class. He is the third Bulldog to announce his intention to enter the portal, joining defensive back Julian Humphrey and receiver Michael Jackson III.