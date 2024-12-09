Bulldogs preparing to move forward with Gunner Stockton

Although Georgia has yet to release official word, it appears the Bulldogs will move forward in the College Football Playoffs with Gunner Stockton as the starting quarterback.

UGASports reported Saturday night that Carson Beck suffered what is believed to be a UCL injury to his right elbow during the final play of the first half in the Bulldogs’ SEC Championship victory over Texas.

During a Zoom session Sunday afternoon, head coach Kirby Smart confirmed Beck had an elbow injury but said he was still waiting on the MRI results.

However, multiple sources have told UGASports that Beck’s season is likely complete, including one Monday with knowledge of the situation saying, “We’re on to Gunner.”

Sunday, Smart said the team has total confidence in Stockton.

“There's not a game we don't go into that we don't have a plan for Gunner if he were to have to play. I mean, when you're a backup quarterback, he's got to be ready to play,” Smart said. “But he functions and operates really well within our current offense. We don't think we have to change much in terms of that. He does give us the capability of doing some different things with his athleticism. So, I don't know that there's a lot of change. It's probably more picking the volume correctly in terms of not having everything that we have with Carson, but having things that fit Gunner.”

Having over three weeks to prepare for the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Night against either Notre Dame or Indiana will give the Bulldogs and offensive coordinator Mike Bobo more time to prepare with a new quarterback.

“This situation does give you time if that's what has to happen," Smart said. "I mean, there is time there. But, I mean, experience is so valuable, and you can't really get experience in this amount of time. I wish he'd gotten more game experience up to this point in time. There's not a lot we can do about that right now, so we're just waiting to find out more information."

Stockton proved his ability and toughness in Saturday’s SEC Championship overtime win over Texas.

Taking over for Beck to start the third quarter, Stockton appeared to inspire the entire Georgia team. The energy was palpable as he led the offense's opening drive to a go-ahead score.

“It's resiliency. As soon as something bad happens, we just rally around each other,” wide receiver Arian Smith said. “We're there for each other. We told them, ‘It's okay, man, we got your back.’ We pat him on the back. We tell him it’s OK, we got you.”

Stockton had his teammates' backs as well.

In overtime, Stockton lost his helmet on a vicious hit after an 8-yard gain but still managed to hold onto the ball. Had he fumbled, the game may have ended with a Georgia loss. On the next play, Beck came in and handed the ball to Trevor Etienne who rolled in for the game-winning score.

As hard as the hit on Stockton was, Smart said the quarterback did not suffer a concussion. If the game had continued, Stockotn would have been able to continue playing.

“Yeah, he was fine to come back in. Gunner, I don't know exactly if he checked with the trainer, but when he came off the field, we were all talking to him about how he could go back out as long as he was cleared,” Smart said. “He could return to play. And he was conscious, fine, moving around, communicating. Most of the time, they go into concussion protocol if it is a more severe targeting or there is an indicator for Ron (Courson) and his staff.”

Linebacker CJ Allen said Stockton’s toughness has never been a question.

“I love that dude, man. He works so hard, doesn't complain about anything," Allen said. “He always got a smile on his face. That's my guy, man. That's my guy.”