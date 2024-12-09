Bulldogs now must find a replacement for Brett Thorson

Georgia officials confirmed the worst Monday that punter Brett Thorson will miss the rest of the year with a knee injury that he suffered in the second half of Saturday’s 22-19 overtime win over Texas in the SEC Championship.

According to an email to the media, Thorson suffered the injury to his non-kicking leg. The injury occurred during a punt return by the Longhorns.

Thorson has handled all 42 punts for the Bulldogs, averaging 47.6 yards, with a season-long of 60 yards, which he achieved against the Longhorns.

With Thorson out, the Bulldogs are expected to turn to either junior Noah Jones or true freshman Drew Miller, neither of whom has played in a game.

Jones did appear in last April’s G-Day game, punting four times for an average of 29 yards with a long of 40. In 2023’s G-Day contest, he punted four times for an average of 41.5.

Miller, meanwhile, is a former three-star performer from Mediapolis, Iowa, who Rivals ranked as the No. 3 punter in the country for 2024.

The 6-foot-2, 224-pounder competed at the 2021 and 2022 Kohl’s National Invitational Scholarship Camp, earning a five-star ranking by the kicking camp service.

If Georgia decided to use Miller, it would not affect his redshirt status following a recent NCAA rule to allow players to take part in postseason games without it affecting their eligibility.