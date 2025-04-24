Malaki Starks drafted in first round by Baltimore Ravens

Georgia has produced another first-round defensive back.

The Baltimore Ravens have drafted safety Malaki Starks with the No. 27 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The first-round selection comes after Starks started all but the very first game of his three-year career at Georgia. Even in that debut, a win over Oregon in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Starks burst onto the scene with a dazzling interception of Duck quarterback Bo Nix.

Starks earned first-team freshman All-American honors in 2022, registering 68 total tackles and a pair of interceptions as Georgia rolled to its second consecutive national championship.

While starting every game over the past two seasons, Starks amassed 129 tackles, four tackles for loss, 14 passes defensed, and four interceptions. He also showed the versatility that appealed to NFL teams by playing more slot corner in 2024.

“I think it just really helped. I think I'm really comfortable in the slot, just having that experience, just being able to learn the defense,” Starks said at this year's NFL Scouting Combine. “Everyone talks about being that chess piece. Versatility and some of the art in this, being able to kind of show where you want to go, rather than just kind of stuck in one spot where you can do things. I think it helps. It creates value, not for yourself, but also just for the defense. I think when you're able to plug in different situations, you can bring other people in to play as well, and I think that's a huge part.”

Starks joins Kamari Lassiter, Kelee Ringo, Eric Stokes, Tyson Campbell, Javon Bullard, Christopher Smith, and Derion Kendrick as Georgia defensive backs in the NFL. He is the third Bulldog chosen in this draft, following Mykel Williams (No. 11, San Francisco) and Jalon Walker (No. 15, Atlanta).