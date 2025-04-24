It's Atlanta, yes Atlanta for Jalon Walker

When interviewed in Indianapolis at the NFL Combine, former Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker told reporters he wouldn’t be pigeonholeed once he made it to pro ball.

“I’m a ball player. Just being on the field is my favorite position,” Walker said, seemingly sending a message to teams considering him in Thursday’s first round of the NFL Draft.

Apparently, Atlanta was impressed with what he had to say.

Thursday, the Falcons selected Walker with the 15th pick in the first round of the NFL Draft.

“Just being everywhere, where you just don’t know where I’ll be,” Walker told reporters. “The anticipation of being the outside backer one snap, the inside backer one snap, being the star one snap – it gives me comfort knowing they (the offense) don’t know where I’m going to be.”

Walker should fit in with the Falcons just fine.

Last year, the junior from North Carolina finished fourth on the Bulldogs in tackles with 60, tying Chaz Chambliss for the team lead in sacks with 6.5.

“I feel like I'm better at being that chess piece,” he said. “I mean, that increases my value. It also increases the team value, just because you never know where I'll be in the game plan for that week.”

That appears to be Atlanta's plan.

Walker gives former teammate Nolan Smith credit for much of his success. The two were teammates on Georgia’s 2022 national championship squad, and Walker said the mentoring he received has played a big role.

“Him being the leader of that team for the Georgia defense in 2022 meant everything for me. So, his guidance and his mentoring throughout the years were great for me, and I really appreciate him very much,” Walker said. “He’s a relentless player, and I feel like we're wired from the same place.”