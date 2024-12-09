Top Dawgs in the NFL (Week 14)

Continuing a series that debuted last season, UGASports highlights the top NFL performances by former Georgia players for the week entering the Monday night game. With our most outstanding performer for the week—or the Top Dawg—revealed towards the end, we spotlight the top NFL performances by Bulldogs for December 5 through December 8 and preview those participating in tonight’s Monday night game.

Jalen Carter

Advertisement

Carter helped lead a fine Philadelphia defensive effort in a 22-16 win yesterday over the Carolina Panthers as the Eagles improved to 11-2. Playing 62 snaps, his fourth straight games of 50-plus snaps, the second-year defensive tackles totaled three tackles, including two for loss, and a game-high three quarterback hurries. He also generated a career-high six pressures, four of which came in the first quarter, the most in a quarter by any Eagles defender this season. Carter has registered five tackles for loss in the last two games and has totaled a team-high 12 for the season.

Philadelphia's Jalen Carter has totaled five tackles for loss the past two games and a team-high 12 for the season.

Leonard Floyd

Although he appeared for just 28 plays in San Francisco’s 38-13 win over the Chicago Bears, Floyd came up big with two sacks against the team that drafted him nearly a decade ago. The two sacks, each of Caleb Williams and resulting in the first half, give him a team-lead 8.5 sacks for the season, which ranks 11th in the league. Floyd, who has totaled 66.5 sacks for his pro career, needs just one sack to tie Charles Johnson for fifth in sacks among former Georgia players for an NFL career.

Tykee Smith

Seeing his first action in five weeks following a knee injury, Smith was a defensive standout in Tampa Bay’s 28-13 win yesterday over the Las Vegas Raiders. Coming off the bench, the rookie strong safety tallied three tackles and two passes defended, including the second interception of his pro career. Smith’s pick was intended for former Georgia teammate Brock Bowers and was intercepted deep in Tampa Bay territory with the Buccaneers leading by just four points in the second half. Smith’s coverage was a big reason why Bowers was limited to three receptions (five targets) for 49 yards and no touchdowns.

The TOP DAWG: Matthew Stafford

Seemingly out-doing himself each week, Stafford is the Top Dawg of the week for his performance in the Los Angeles Rams’ 44-42 upset victory over the Buffalo Bills. In one of the biggest NFL games of the season, the 16-year veteran had maybe his best game of the year, completing 23 of 30 passes for 320 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions. Stafford’s 132.6 passer rating yesterday is his second-best for a game this season and was his fourth consecutive contest with a 100-plus rating. In the last four games (Rams 3-1 record), he has completed 68 percent of his passes for 1,041 yards, 10 touchdowns, and zero interceptions.

Notably, running back Kenny McIntosh finally saw quality game action yesterday in Seattle’s 30-18 win over Arizona, gaining 38 yards on seven carries, including a long of 16, and making two receptions. Entering the game, McIntosh had rushed for just 16 yards on four carries and had not caught a pass in two seasons with the Seahawks. Finally, Brock Bowers might not have been the best rookie from Georgia on the field yesterday in Tampa Bay’s win over Las Vegas. As mentioned earlier, Tykee Smith played a major role in limiting the tight end to five targets and three catches after he had been averaging more than 11 targets and eight receptions since the beginning of October. Still, despite Bowers being held to only a trio of catches, one of them—an insane one-handed grab—is our play of the week made by former Georgia players, and can be added to an already lengthy rookie highlight reel.