The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: The need for a better running game

Georgia needs a better rushing attack

In order for Georgia to keep Texas off balance, it's going to need to get a run game going. Through six games, Georgia shockingly ranks 13th in the SEC in rushing offense at 134 yards per game.

Trent Smallwood noted the importance of Georgia's run game for Saturday's top-five matchup against Texas.

"Georgia will need to have some kind of running game to keep Texas edge defenders from getting after Carson Beck. The last two games without starting center Jared Wilson, the Bulldogs averaged only 3.8 yards per rush against Auburn, and 5.0 yards per rush against Mississippi State but a large part of that was due to a long run from wide receiver Anthony Evans III. Both Trevor Etienne (5.3 yards per carry) and freshman Nate Frazier (5.2 yards per carry) are home run threats every time they rush the ball, but Georgia will have to block better up front to get them going.

"Texas has only allowed two rushing touchdowns on the season and has only allowed one rush of 20-plus yards through six games. It is going to be tough but important for Georgia to not become one-dimensional. If that happens, it could be a long night in Austin."

Curtis decommits

Seven months after pledging to Georgia, quarterback Jared Curtis decided to have a change of plans.

On Thursday, Curtis elected to decommit from the Bulldogs. Curtis is considered the No. 3 quarterback in the class of 2026. USC and South Carolina are programs that have been recruiting Curtis heavily of late.

In addition, Alabama and Ohio State were considered contenders for Curtis prior to his original commitment to Georgia.

