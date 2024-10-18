The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: The need for a better running game

in other news
Jared Curtis de-commits
Georgia got some bad recruiting news when 2026 quarterback Jared Curtis de-committed from the Bulldogs.
Stats Crunch: Georgia vs Texas
Find out all the statistical info that you don't know as Georgia travels to Austin to take on the top ranked Longhorns
The Matchup: Georgia at Texas
We take a closer look at the game between Georgia and Texas using PFF ratings from the season.
The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: 'That's why they're undefeated'
Kirby Smart praised Texas for its strong showing in the first half of the 2024 regular season.
Opposition Research: An expert's take on Texas
Inside, it's time for another edition of Opposition Research. We check in with Anwar Richardson of Orangebloods.
in other news
Jared Curtis de-commits
Georgia got some bad recruiting news when 2026 quarterback Jared Curtis de-committed from the Bulldogs.
Stats Crunch: Georgia vs Texas
Find out all the statistical info that you don't know as Georgia travels to Austin to take on the top ranked Longhorns
The Matchup: Georgia at Texas
We take a closer look at the game between Georgia and Texas using PFF ratings from the season.
Here is the Oct. 18 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.
Georgia needs a better rushing attack
In order for Georgia to keep Texas off balance, it's going to need to get a run game going. Through six games, Georgia shockingly ranks 13th in the SEC in rushing offense at 134 yards per game.
Trent Smallwood noted the importance of Georgia's run game for Saturday's top-five matchup against Texas.
"Georgia will need to have some kind of running game to keep Texas edge defenders from getting after Carson Beck. The last two games without starting center Jared Wilson, the Bulldogs averaged only 3.8 yards per rush against Auburn, and 5.0 yards per rush against Mississippi State but a large part of that was due to a long run from wide receiver Anthony Evans III. Both Trevor Etienne (5.3 yards per carry) and freshman Nate Frazier (5.2 yards per carry) are home run threats every time they rush the ball, but Georgia will have to block better up front to get them going.
"Texas has only allowed two rushing touchdowns on the season and has only allowed one rush of 20-plus yards through six games. It is going to be tough but important for Georgia to not become one-dimensional. If that happens, it could be a long night in Austin."
Curtis decommits
Seven months after pledging to Georgia, quarterback Jared Curtis decided to have a change of plans.
On Thursday, Curtis elected to decommit from the Bulldogs. Curtis is considered the No. 3 quarterback in the class of 2026. USC and South Carolina are programs that have been recruiting Curtis heavily of late.
In addition, Alabama and Ohio State were considered contenders for Curtis prior to his original commitment to Georgia.
Also on UGASports
The UGASports staff gave their predictions for Saturday's game between Georgia and Texas.
Opposition research: An expert's take on Texas.
Georgia's injury tracker heading into Saturday's game against Texas.
Flip season: A list of prospects that Georgia would love to bring into the fold.
All of the important stats heading into Saturday's game.
Lott Impact Trophy Quarterfinalist
The Daily Recap is sponsored by My Perfect Franchise
Are you a displaced corporate executive or want to put your career in your own hands? Or are you an experienced entrepreneur wanting to diversify? Well, Andy Luedecke can help!
Andy is a longtime Rivals board member, diehard college football fan and franchise veteran. He owns multiple franchises and businesses and uses his expertise to help others find their American Dream through a very thorough and FREE consultation process.
Call Andy, put your life and career in your own hands. It's 100% free, so what do you have to lose?!!
Find Your Perfect Franchise at MyPerfectFranchise.Net
Contact Andy Luedecke anytime at: andy@myperfectfranchise.net or (404) 973-9901.
- DT
- WR
- OLB
- TE
- OT
- SDE
- PRO
- RB
- OG
- S