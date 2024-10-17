Stats Crunch: Georgia vs Texas

Georgia heads out to Austin, Texas, to take on the Longhorns for just the second time in school history. Those two historic programs have met just five times and all five times have been in different places. They met in Miami, Atlanta, Austin, Dallas and most recently New Orleans. The Bulldogs have only won once and that was in the 1984 Cotton Bowl when quarterback John Lastinger ran for a 17-yard score with 3:22 remaining to help No. 7 Georgia upset No. 2 Texas by the score of 10-9. This time Texas is the top-ranked team in the country. Georgia is 3-5 all-time against No. 1 teams. The first win came against Florida in 1985 when Tim Worley, Keith Henderson and Lars Tate dominated. The next one was the 2022 CFP Championship against Alabama where Stetson Bennett and Kelee Ringo were among the stars. The most recent happened during the 2022 season when No. 1 Tennessee came into Athens and the Dawgs defense took care of business in an impressive way. There is another sidenote in this game as Kirby Smart will be attempting to win his 100th game as a head coach. Three other head coaches have had at least 100 wins as "The Top Dawg." Smart can join Vince Dooley, Mark Richt and Wally Butts on this impressive list of leaders. Win No. 99 came against the Mississippi State Bulldogs and the game was a lot closer than many Georgia fans wanted it. Georgia won 41-31, but the 31 points was the most scored against a Smart-led team by an unranked opponent. Georgia's offense sputtered at times, but did score 40-plus points for the second time this season and the 605 total yards was a season-high. In fact, the 605 was one of the highest totals in the Smart era.



Most Total Yards by Georgia Under Kirby Smart (2016 to present) Opponent Total Yards 2018 UMass 701 2017 Missouri 696 2023 Orange Bowl Florida State 673 2019 Arkansas 656 2020 at Missouri 615 2023 Ole Miss 611 2023 Kentucky 608 2024 Mississippi State 605

Carson Beck had a very good game statistically (except for the two interceptions). He was 36-for-48 passing for 459 yards and three touchdown passes. The 36 completions tied a school-record with two Eric Zeier games (in 1993 and 1994) and the Cory Phillips game against Georgia Tech in 2000. Those three names above, along with Aaron Murray, are the four players in Georgia history with multiple 400-yard passing games.

Most Career 400-yard Passing Games by a Georgia Bulldog Games Games Eric Zeier 7 Larry Rakestraw 1 Aaron Murray 4 Mike Bobo 1 Cory Phillips 2 Matthew Stafford 1 Carson Beck 2 JT Daniels 1

Hines Ward's 413 yards passing in the 1995 Peach Bowl against Virginia does not officially count in record books. Bowl stats officially started counting during the 2002 season. The 459 yards Beck accumulated last week eclipsed his 439-mark against the Crimson Tide. The 459 total is the third highest all-time in school history and the 439 is the fourth highest. In case you missed the top-12 list (prior to last week's game) - it was on the Stats Crunch article for the Auburn matchup. One of the main targets for Beck was Arian Smith. The speedster had five receptions for a career-high 134 yards and a touchdown. The senior has 23 receptions this season after entering 2024 with just 20. He also just needs 49 yards receiving to reach 1,000 yards for his career. Here are two graphs on the Bulldog receiver that you probably didn't know.



Most Yards per Reception by an Active FBS Player (Minimum 40 rec) Team Career Yards per Reception Arian Smith Georgia 22.116 Dont'e Thornton Jr Tennessee 22.083 Jyaire Shorter Memphis 21.6 Isaiah Alston Iowa State 21.0 Isaiah Neyor Nebraska 20.4

Most Career Yards per Reception by a Georgia Bulldog Seasons Career Yards per Reception Gene Washington 1973 - 1976 24.6 Arian Smith 2020 - present 22.1 Bobby Walston 1947 - 1950 20.7 Rex Putnal 1970 - 1972 20.5 Cassius Osborn 1984 - 1987 19.9

Also close to a milestone is Dominic Lovett. He needs 66 more yards to reach 2,000 for his career. He needs 85 to reach 1,000 as a Bulldog. Smith, Lovett and Dillon Bell all have nine touchdown receptions in their career. Bell has a touchdown reception in each of his last three games. Speaking of three, three tight ends caught at least one pass last week. Lawson Luckie had three including a touchdown. Oscar Delp had two and Ben Yurosek had his first catch as a Bulldog after having 108 with the Stanford Cardinal. The strange thing is of all the talented wide receivers and tight ends mentioned above, none of them led the team in receptions last week. Running back Trevor Etienne led the way with six receptions. It tied his career-high from the week before against Auburn. For the season, Etienne has the most receptions by any running back in the conference.

Most Receptions by a SEC Running Back this season Team Receptions Trevor Etienne Georgia 17 Jaydon Blue Texas 14 Nate Noel Missouri 14 Montrell Johnson Jr Florida 13 Sedrick Alexander Vanderbilt 12

Etienne leads the Bulldogs this season in rushing yards as well with 335. With Branson Robinson injured, he and Nate Frazier, Cash Jones and others will need to do their part and more in the running game. It seems when Georgia plays against top-10 teams, the running game is a big factor.

Georgia Running Game vs Top Ten Teams in the Kirby Smart Era In the 18 Wins In the 9 Losses Rushes 679 287 Yards 3,442 970 Yards per Attempt 5.1 3.4 Yards per Game 191.2 107.8 Touchdowns 34 10

Texas enters Saturday with the nation's seventh ranked scoring team at 43.2 points per game. The Longhorns are 11th in passing offense, but 40th in rushing offense. Georgia's defense has been battered this season and it shows statistically. The Bulldogs' ranks this season are a little different from Dawg years in the past.

FBS Ranks for Georgia Defense in the Kirby Smart Era Rush Yards / Game Allowed Pass Yards / Game Allowed Points / Game Allowed 2016 36th 16th T-35th 2017 20th 8th 6th 2018 31st 13th 15th 2019 1st 31st 1st 2020 *** 1st *** 37th *** T-7th *** 2021 2nd 13th 1st 2022 1st 53rd 5th 2023 18th 9th 5th 2024 44th 39th T-20th