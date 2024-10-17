Advertisement
Published Oct 17, 2024
Stats Crunch: Georgia vs Texas
Dave McMahon  •  UGASports
Georgia heads out to Austin, Texas, to take on the Longhorns for just the second time in school history. Those two historic programs have met just five times and all five times have been in different places. They met in Miami, Atlanta, Austin, Dallas and most recently New Orleans.

The Bulldogs have only won once and that was in the 1984 Cotton Bowl when quarterback John Lastinger ran for a 17-yard score with 3:22 remaining to help No. 7 Georgia upset No. 2 Texas by the score of 10-9.

This time Texas is the top-ranked team in the country. Georgia is 3-5 all-time against No. 1 teams. The first win came against Florida in 1985 when Tim Worley, Keith Henderson and Lars Tate dominated. The next one was the 2022 CFP Championship against Alabama where Stetson Bennett and Kelee Ringo were among the stars. The most recent happened during the 2022 season when No. 1 Tennessee came into Athens and the Dawgs defense took care of business in an impressive way.

There is another sidenote in this game as Kirby Smart will be attempting to win his 100th game as a head coach. Three other head coaches have had at least 100 wins as "The Top Dawg." Smart can join Vince Dooley, Mark Richt and Wally Butts on this impressive list of leaders.

Win No. 99 came against the Mississippi State Bulldogs and the game was a lot closer than many Georgia fans wanted it. Georgia won 41-31, but the 31 points was the most scored against a Smart-led team by an unranked opponent. Georgia's offense sputtered at times, but did score 40-plus points for the second time this season and the 605 total yards was a season-high. In fact, the 605 was one of the highest totals in the Smart era.


Most Total Yards by Georgia Under Kirby Smart (2016 to present)
OpponentTotal Yards

2018

UMass

701

2017

Missouri

696

2023 Orange Bowl

Florida State

673

2019

Arkansas

656

2020

at Missouri

615

2023

Ole Miss

611

2023

Kentucky

608

2024

Mississippi State

605

Carson Beck had a very good game statistically (except for the two interceptions). He was 36-for-48 passing for 459 yards and three touchdown passes. The 36 completions tied a school-record with two Eric Zeier games (in 1993 and 1994) and the Cory Phillips game against Georgia Tech in 2000. Those three names above, along with Aaron Murray, are the four players in Georgia history with multiple 400-yard passing games.

Most Career 400-yard Passing Games by a Georgia Bulldog
GamesGames

Eric Zeier

7

Larry Rakestraw

1

Aaron Murray

4

Mike Bobo

1

Cory Phillips

2

Matthew Stafford

1

Carson Beck

2

JT Daniels

1

Hines Ward's 413 yards passing in the 1995 Peach Bowl against Virginia does not officially count in record books. Bowl stats officially started counting during the 2002 season.

The 459 yards Beck accumulated last week eclipsed his 439-mark against the Crimson Tide. The 459 total is the third highest all-time in school history and the 439 is the fourth highest. In case you missed the top-12 list (prior to last week's game) - it was on the Stats Crunch article for the Auburn matchup.

One of the main targets for Beck was Arian Smith. The speedster had five receptions for a career-high 134 yards and a touchdown. The senior has 23 receptions this season after entering 2024 with just 20. He also just needs 49 yards receiving to reach 1,000 yards for his career. Here are two graphs on the Bulldog receiver that you probably didn't know.


Most Yards per Reception by an Active FBS Player (Minimum 40 rec)
TeamCareer Yards per Reception

Arian Smith

Georgia

22.116

Dont'e Thornton Jr

Tennessee

22.083

Jyaire Shorter

Memphis

21.6

Isaiah Alston

Iowa State

21.0

Isaiah Neyor

Nebraska

20.4

Most Career Yards per Reception by a Georgia Bulldog
SeasonsCareer Yards per Reception

Gene Washington

1973 - 1976

24.6

Arian Smith

2020 - present

22.1

Bobby Walston

1947 - 1950

20.7

Rex Putnal

1970 - 1972

20.5

Cassius Osborn

1984 - 1987

19.9

Also close to a milestone is Dominic Lovett. He needs 66 more yards to reach 2,000 for his career. He needs 85 to reach 1,000 as a Bulldog.

Smith, Lovett and Dillon Bell all have nine touchdown receptions in their career.

Bell has a touchdown reception in each of his last three games.

Speaking of three, three tight ends caught at least one pass last week. Lawson Luckie had three including a touchdown. Oscar Delp had two and Ben Yurosek had his first catch as a Bulldog after having 108 with the Stanford Cardinal.

The strange thing is of all the talented wide receivers and tight ends mentioned above, none of them led the team in receptions last week.

Running back Trevor Etienne led the way with six receptions. It tied his career-high from the week before against Auburn. For the season, Etienne has the most receptions by any running back in the conference.

Most Receptions by a SEC Running Back this season
TeamReceptions

Trevor Etienne

Georgia

17

Jaydon Blue

Texas

14

Nate Noel

Missouri

14

Montrell Johnson Jr

Florida

13

Sedrick Alexander

Vanderbilt

12

Etienne leads the Bulldogs this season in rushing yards as well with 335. With Branson Robinson injured, he and Nate Frazier, Cash Jones and others will need to do their part and more in the running game. It seems when Georgia plays against top-10 teams, the running game is a big factor.

Georgia Running Game vs Top Ten Teams in the Kirby Smart Era
In the 18 WinsIn the 9 Losses

Rushes

679

287

Yards

3,442

970

Yards per Attempt

5.1

3.4

Yards per Game

191.2

107.8

Touchdowns

34

10

Texas enters Saturday with the nation's seventh ranked scoring team at 43.2 points per game. The Longhorns are 11th in passing offense, but 40th in rushing offense. Georgia's defense has been battered this season and it shows statistically. The Bulldogs' ranks this season are a little different from Dawg years in the past.

FBS Ranks for Georgia Defense in the Kirby Smart Era
Rush Yards / Game AllowedPass Yards / Game AllowedPoints / Game Allowed

2016

36th

16th

T-35th

2017

20th

8th

6th

2018

31st

13th

15th

2019

1st

31st

1st

2020 ***

1st ***

37th ***

T-7th ***

2021

2nd

13th

1st

2022

1st

53rd

5th

2023

18th

9th

5th

2024

44th

39th

T-20th

The 2020 season counts teams that played at least 10 games that season.

