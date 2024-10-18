Georgia injury tracker for Texas week - FRIDAY UPDATE

in other news
Jared Curtis de-commits
Georgia got some bad recruiting news when 2026 quarterback Jared Curtis de-committed from the Bulldogs.
Stats Crunch: Georgia vs Texas
Find out all the statistical info that you don't know as Georgia travels to Austin to take on the top ranked Longhorns
The Matchup: Georgia at Texas
We take a closer look at the game between Georgia and Texas using PFF ratings from the season.
The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: 'That's why they're undefeated'
Kirby Smart praised Texas for its strong showing in the first half of the 2024 regular season.
Opposition Research: An expert's take on Texas
Inside, it's time for another edition of Opposition Research. We check in with Anwar Richardson of Orangebloods.
The SEC released the third availability report of the week on Friday night.
Georgia's report read as follows:
Running back Roderick Robinson - Out
Linebacker Smael Mondon - Out
Running back Branson Robinson - Out
Defensive lineman Joseph Jonah-Ajonye - Out
Offensive lineman Tate Ratledge - Questionable
Defensive lineman Jordan Hall - Probable
Offensive lineman Jared Wilson - Probable
There was no change from Thursday's report.
Texas' report looked like this:
Defensive back Derek Williams Jr. - Out
Running back CJ Baxter - Out
Running back Christian Clark - Out
Running back Velton Gardner - Out
Offensive lineman Trevor Goosby - Out
Receiver Isaiah Bond - Probable
There was no change from Thursday's report.
The SEC released the second availability report of the week on Thursday night.
Georgia's report read as follows:
Running back Roderick Robinson - Out
Linebacker Smael Mondon - Out
Running back Branson Robinson - Out
Defensive lineman Joseph Jonah-Ajonye - Out
Offensive lineman Tate Ratledge - Questionable
Defensive lineman Jordan Hall - Probable
Offensive lineman Jared Wilson - Probable
Joseph Jonah-Ajonye is a new addition from Wednesday's report.
Texas' report looked like this:
Defensive back Derek Williams Jr. - Out
Running back CJ Baxter - Out
Running back Christian Clark - Out
Running back Velton Gardner - Out
Offensive lineman Trevor Goosby - Out
Receiver Isaiah Bond - Probable
Isaiah Bond was upgraded to probable from Wednesday's report.
The SEC released the first availability report of the week on Wednesday night.
Georgia's report read as follows:
Running back Roderick Robinson - Out
Linebacker Smael Mondon - Out
Running back Branson Robinson - Out
Offensive lineman Tate Ratledge - Questionable
Defensive lineman Jordan Hall - Probable
Offensive lineman Jared Wilson - Probable
Texas' report appeared this way:
Defensive back Derek Williams Jr. - Out
Running back CJ Baxter - Out
Running back Christian Clark - Out
Running back Velton Gardner - Out
Offensive lineman Trevor Goosby - Out
Receiver Isaiah Bond - Questionable
