Georgia injury tracker for Texas week - FRIDAY UPDATE

The SEC released the third availability report of the week on Friday night. Georgia's report read as follows: Running back Roderick Robinson - Out Linebacker Smael Mondon - Out Running back Branson Robinson - Out Defensive lineman Joseph Jonah-Ajonye - Out Offensive lineman Tate Ratledge - Questionable Defensive lineman Jordan Hall - Probable Offensive lineman Jared Wilson - Probable There was no change from Thursday's report.

Texas' report looked like this: Defensive back Derek Williams Jr. - Out Running back CJ Baxter - Out Running back Christian Clark - Out Running back Velton Gardner - Out Offensive lineman Trevor Goosby - Out Receiver Isaiah Bond - Probable There was no change from Thursday's report.

The SEC released the second availability report of the week on Thursday night. Georgia's report read as follows: Running back Roderick Robinson - Out Linebacker Smael Mondon - Out Running back Branson Robinson - Out Defensive lineman Joseph Jonah-Ajonye - Out Offensive lineman Tate Ratledge - Questionable Defensive lineman Jordan Hall - Probable Offensive lineman Jared Wilson - Probable Joseph Jonah-Ajonye is a new addition from Wednesday's report.

Texas' report looked like this: Defensive back Derek Williams Jr. - Out Running back CJ Baxter - Out Running back Christian Clark - Out Running back Velton Gardner - Out Offensive lineman Trevor Goosby - Out Receiver Isaiah Bond - Probable Isaiah Bond was upgraded to probable from Wednesday's report.

The SEC released the first availability report of the week on Wednesday night. Georgia's report read as follows: Running back Roderick Robinson - Out Linebacker Smael Mondon - Out Running back Branson Robinson - Out Offensive lineman Tate Ratledge - Questionable Defensive lineman Jordan Hall - Probable Offensive lineman Jared Wilson - Probable