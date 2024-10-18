Advertisement

Published Oct 18, 2024
Georgia injury tracker for Texas week - FRIDAY UPDATE
Jed May  •  UGASports
Staff

The SEC released the third availability report of the week on Friday night.

Georgia's report read as follows:

Running back Roderick Robinson - Out

Linebacker Smael Mondon - Out

Running back Branson Robinson - Out

Defensive lineman Joseph Jonah-Ajonye - Out

Offensive lineman Tate Ratledge - Questionable

Defensive lineman Jordan Hall - Probable

Offensive lineman Jared Wilson - Probable

There was no change from Thursday's report.

Texas' report looked like this:

Defensive back Derek Williams Jr. - Out

Running back CJ Baxter - Out

Running back Christian Clark - Out

Running back Velton Gardner - Out

Offensive lineman Trevor Goosby - Out

Receiver Isaiah Bond - Probable

There was no change from Thursday's report.

The SEC released the second availability report of the week on Thursday night.

Georgia's report read as follows:

Running back Roderick Robinson - Out

Linebacker Smael Mondon - Out

Running back Branson Robinson - Out

Defensive lineman Joseph Jonah-Ajonye - Out

Offensive lineman Tate Ratledge - Questionable

Defensive lineman Jordan Hall - Probable

Offensive lineman Jared Wilson - Probable

Joseph Jonah-Ajonye is a new addition from Wednesday's report.

Texas' report looked like this:

Defensive back Derek Williams Jr. - Out

Running back CJ Baxter - Out

Running back Christian Clark - Out

Running back Velton Gardner - Out

Offensive lineman Trevor Goosby - Out

Receiver Isaiah Bond - Probable

Isaiah Bond was upgraded to probable from Wednesday's report.

The SEC released the first availability report of the week on Wednesday night.

Georgia's report read as follows:

Running back Roderick Robinson - Out

Linebacker Smael Mondon - Out

Running back Branson Robinson - Out

Offensive lineman Tate Ratledge - Questionable

Defensive lineman Jordan Hall - Probable

Offensive lineman Jared Wilson - Probable

Texas' report appeared this way:

Defensive back Derek Williams Jr. - Out

Running back CJ Baxter - Out

Running back Christian Clark - Out

Running back Velton Gardner - Out

Offensive lineman Trevor Goosby - Out

Receiver Isaiah Bond - Questionable

