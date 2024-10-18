Advertisement

Jared Curtis de-commits

Jared Curtis de-commits

Georgia got some bad recruiting news when 2026 quarterback Jared Curtis de-committed from the Bulldogs.

 • Sam Spiegelman
Stats Crunch: Georgia vs Texas

Stats Crunch: Georgia vs Texas

Find out all the statistical info that you don't know as Georgia travels to Austin to take on the top ranked Longhorns

 • Dave McMahon
The Matchup: Georgia at Texas

The Matchup: Georgia at Texas

We take a closer look at the game between Georgia and Texas using PFF ratings from the season.

 • Trent Smallwood
The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: 'That's why they're undefeated'

The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: 'That's why they're undefeated'

Kirby Smart praised Texas for its strong showing in the first half of the 2024 regular season.

 • Jason Butt
Opposition Research: An expert's take on Texas

Opposition Research: An expert's take on Texas

Inside, it's time for another edition of Opposition Research. We check in with Anwar Richardson of Orangebloods.

 • Anthony Dasher

Published Oct 18, 2024
Score Predictions: Georgia vs Texas
Radi Nabulsi  •  UGASports
