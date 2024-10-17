Flip season: A list of prospects Georgia wants to poach

in other news
What Steve Sarkisian said after Texas' loss to Georgia
Read what Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said after the Longhorns lost to Georgia on Saturday night.
WATCH: Carson Beck and Jalon Walker
Watch postgame interviews with QB Carson Beck and LB Jalon Walker after Georgia's 30-15 win at Texas.
Postgame news and notes for win over Texas
AUSTIN, Texas –Inside tonight's postgame news and notes, Kirby Smart on the squib kick, Daylen Everette and more.
Georgia's defense cuts it loose
Georgia's defense had arguably its best performance of the season in Saturday night's win over Texas.
WATCH or READ: Kirby Smart's postgame comments
Watch the video of and read the transcript to Kirby Smart's postgame press conference after Georgia's win at Texas.
in other news
What Steve Sarkisian said after Texas' loss to Georgia
Read what Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said after the Longhorns lost to Georgia on Saturday night.
WATCH: Carson Beck and Jalon Walker
Watch postgame interviews with QB Carson Beck and LB Jalon Walker after Georgia's 30-15 win at Texas.
Postgame news and notes for win over Texas
AUSTIN, Texas –Inside tonight's postgame news and notes, Kirby Smart on the squib kick, Daylen Everette and more.
Flip season is in full effect.
Schools across the country are working to pry prospects away from other programs as the 2025 class draws to a close. Georgia is no different, as the Bulldogs have identified a handful of committed targets they are trying to land.
UGASports takes a look at several flip targets to be aware of with roughly two months until Early Signing Day.
- DT
- WR
- OLB
- TE
- OT
- SDE
- PRO
- RB
- OG
- S