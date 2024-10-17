Opposition Research: An expert's take on Texas

When the schedule came out, this one certainly grabbed the attention of Georgia fans. What about from the Texas perspective? How would you describe the anticipation level from Longhorn fans?

Richardson: “Texas fans circled this game and have eagerly anticipated this matchup. Georgia has been the SEC standard for numerous years and this is a measuring stick game for the Longhorns. Clearly, Texas hit the ground running this season. Steve Sarkisian’s team recorded a convincing road win against Michigan this season. Texas defeated its rival, Oklahoma, by 31 points this past week. The Longhorns are only giving up an average of 6.3 points per game through six games this season (Georgia has allowed 17.2 points per game). Last season, Texas defeated Alabama in Tuscaloosa by double-digits. A win against Georgia will instantly solidify Texas as one of the elite SEC programs.”

When you examine this quarterback matchup between Quinn Ewers and Carson Beck, what jumps out the most and are there any questions about both that could ultimately determine the outcome of the game?

Richardson: “This is a huge game for Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers. He was playing great until sustaining an injury against UTSA in week three. The staff decided to let Ewers rest before he returned this past week. Ewers was “okay” against Oklahoma, but the Longhorns did not need an outstanding quarterback performance to defeat the Sooners. If Ewers has a strong performance, he can reenter the Heisman Trophy conversation. This is arguably the biggest game of his career.”

In a related question, Texas is ranked first in the SEC in pass defense. What’s been the key to this success?

Richardson: “I am not going to sugarcoat this subject. Yes, this pass defense is much better than what we saw last year. The Longhorn pass defense was ranked 116th last season. So, I have to give Texas credit for making improvements in its secondary. However, Texas has not faced a quarterback who has half the throwing ability of Carson Beck. Georgia’s passing game will be the first true test for the Longhorn secondary this season. Statistically, Texas is great. Realistically, we will know how good this pass defense is after Texas finally plays against an elite quarterback.”

Where has Texas exceeded expectations, and are there any areas that remain a concern?

Richardson: “Texas is arguably the most dominant college football program this season. Sarkisian’s team has only trailed once (3-0 against Oklahoma) in six games. Outside of that slow that, Texas has controlled every game from start to finish. Last season, Texas had close wins against Houston, Kansas State, and TCU. Georgia fought for its life against Kentucky and allowed Mississippi State, arguably the SEC’s worst team, to stay alive. Texas has beaten down every opponent this season, which is something no other team can say.”

Well, final question. How do you see this game going down?

Richardson: “I foresee Texas taking an early lead against Georgia because Sarkisian will unveil plays that Georgia never saw on tape. Texas has blown out every opponent, which means Sarkisian has been able to save new plays for this game. However, Georgia will battle back because Kirby Smart is one hell of a coach. Texas will pull away in the fourth quarter, but it should be a fantastic game. Regardless, Georgia and Texas are playoff teams.”