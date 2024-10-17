Four-star QB Jared Curtis backs off commitment to Georgia

in other news
Stats Crunch: Georgia vs Texas
Find out all the statistical info that you don't know as Georgia travels to Austin to take on the top ranked Longhorns
The Matchup: Georgia at Texas
We take a closer look at the game between Georgia and Texas using PFF ratings from the season.
The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: 'That's why they're undefeated'
Kirby Smart praised Texas for its strong showing in the first half of the 2024 regular season.
Opposition Research: An expert's take on Texas
Inside, it's time for another edition of Opposition Research. We check in with Anwar Richardson of Orangebloods.
One of the top quarterbacks in the 2026 recruiting cycle out of Tennessee has reopened his recruitment.
Jared Curtis, the No. 3-ranked QB in the Rivals250 in next year's class, decommtted from Georgia on Thursday evening. The decision comes just seven months removed from his verbal declaration to the Dawgs this spring.
South Carolina got Curtis, the No. 13-ranked prospect overall in the Rivals250, on campus earlier this fall. USC also hosted the four-star quarterback from Nashville (Tenn.) Christian School for the first time in June. Curtis has been a frequent visitor in Athens since his commitment, including a handful of trips for games between the hedges over the past month.
Alabama and Ohio State were two other contenders squarely in the mix for the elite passer before his commitment to Georgia.
