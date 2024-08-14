PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy02UlJWVFhZNkdaJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Smart wasn't pleased about scrimmage

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart. (Rivals)
Jason Butt • UGASports
Here is the Aug. 14 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

First scrimmage not up to Georgia's standard

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said the program's first preseason scrimmage was not at all what he was looking to see. Smart said there wasn't much energy and that the players didn't compete to their full potential.

“I wouldn't say that the first scrimmage wasn't really up to the standard or our expectations,” Smart told reporters. “We did not have a lot of enthusiasm and didn't play to the level that I think we need to play to. But the good news is we’ve got another chance this Saturday, and really every day, to go out and practice.”

It's not unusual for Smart to be this critical of a preseason scrimmage. In doing so, he's sending a message that more is expected from his team.

With that in mind, Smart did say he's impressed with some of the intangible aspects of his roster.

“I have been pleased with all the details that go into the leadership, in terms of showing a younger player how to do it. Guys are coaching guys, and guys are on time. We must have 6,000 checks and balances in the last two weeks of what time you got to be somewhere, and the guys have been great about that, which says a lot about them as people,” Smart said. “But we got a long way to go as a football team. We are nowhere near where we're close to where we need to be. I feel like we have less depth than we've ever had, and that's kind of a common theme.”

Smart not in favor of scholarship additions

One of the potential changes in a settlement proposal of the House v. NCAA lawsuit would be an increase in scholarship players. As of now, college programs are capped at 85 players.

Under the potential settlement, that number would increase to 105.

Interestingly enough, Smart does not support increasing the scholarship number to 105.

“I don't know that 105 scholarship players is the right way to go about it because you've got 105 NIL capabilities there. You've got more people that would be unhappy. You don't have walk-ons when you do that, and I don't think it's set in stone yet that everybody's going to rush off and go to 105," he said. "That's a huge burden on the budget of the athletic department, and honestly, there are a lot of kids here that I think do a great job for us as walk-ons. You would be dismissing them to go out and say you're going to sign 20 more high school kids. So, we really haven't gone down the path of the numbers yet.”

If this is approved, it wouldn't take effect until 2025.

Rumors vs. Facts

Key points from Smart's press conference.

Key points from Oscar Delp's press conference.

Key points from Jalon Walker's press conference.

A look at Georgia's injury report halfway through fall camp.

Another one on a preseason watch list

