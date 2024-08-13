Georgia tight end Oscar Delp met with the media on Tuesday. Here's what he had to say.

Delp said his stepping into being the leader of the tight end room jsut happened over time. He remembers how he felt as a freshman and wants to do the same now that veterans did for him. He said there are things that pop up from day to day where his leadership is required, such as younger players having a rough day.

Delp's run blocking has all come from buying in and learning from tight ends coach Todd Hartley. He said he was pretty much a receiver in high school. He's learned that the way to beat people bigger and stronger than you is to use leverage and angles, and Delp feels he's doing a better job of that.

Delp said he felt he hesitated and "tip-toed" some last year. He's trying to play more free and with more confidence this fall, as well as improving areas such as route running.

Stanford transfer tight end Ben Yurosek is a smart and big dude. Delp said you can tell he's a guy who has played a lot of football in his career.

Delp said the Bulldogs have an elite quarterback and an elite group of receivers, which makes it hard not to throw the ball deep. He said it's been "cool" to see quarterback Carson Beck launch it deep and have fun so far in camp.

Delp said freshmen tight ends Jaden Reddell and Colton Heinrich have been picking things up quick. They're both physical and very fast.