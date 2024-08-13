Defensive end Jordan Hall will miss the season-opener against Clemson while he recovers from a second stress fracture to the tibia in his other leg.

According to head coach Kirby Smart, Hall was recovering from his first injury, before suffering the second injury while running.

Smart could not recall if it was the right or the left.

"At least it's not a long-term deal and he knows what to expect," said Smart, who stated Hall had a procedure performed on the new injury. "He'll be back. I'm not exactly sure of the time, but he's in good spirits. I'm glad they found it when they did."

With Hall out, that’s opened up more meaningful reps for freshmen like

Hall is not the only Bulldog dealing with injury.

Smart also said that running back Roderick Robinson is dealing with a toe injury. UGASports reported that Robinson was wearing a protective boot on Tuesday.

Other injuries include center Jared Wilson who has missed much of the start of camp with Achilles tendinitis while linebacker Chaz Chambliss is dealing with a soft tissue hamstring injury

Of note, injury reports similar to what we see in the NFL are on the verge of being a reality in the SEC.

Although a mandatory injury report has not been approved, the league appears close to making it a reality.

A decision could come before the start of the regular season when athletic directors are scheduled to meet.

If approved, the league’s report would likely include two categories – questionable and out.