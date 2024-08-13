PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy02UlJWVFhZNkdaJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Georgia Football News and Notes

Anthony Dasher • UGASports
Editor
Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL2tFREY5aG80eWxJP3NpPXRJa3pFZVZTOFJMX2ZDWEU/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Kirby Smart not happy

Advertisement

Kirby Smart summed up his team’s first scrimmage Tuesday afternoon and his response was probably what most expected it to be.

He wasn’t happy.

“I wouldn't say that the first scrimmage wasn't really up to the standard or our expectations,” Smart told reporters. “We did not have a lot of enthusiasm and didn't play to the level that I think we need to play to. But the good news is we’ve got another chance this Saturday, and really every day, to go out and practice.”

Coming from Smart, such comments following the first scrimmage of the fall are not uncommon.

His demand for excellence is a big part of the reason his Bulldogs have enjoyed the success they have.

“I have been pleased with all the details that go into the leadership, in terms of showing a younger player how to do it. Guys are coaching guys, and guys are on time. We must have 6,000 checks and balances in the last two weeks of what time you got to be somewhere, and the guys have been great about that, which says a lot about them as people,” Smart said. “But we got a long way to go as a football team. We are nowhere near where we're close to where we need to be. I feel like we have less depth than we've ever had, and that's kind of a common theme.”

Just don’t ask what position concerns him the most.

When quizzed to elaborate on what spots are causing the most concern, Smart simply said “No,” obviously not to give Clemson coaches too much to chew on ahead of the opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 31.

“There's not been a dominant side of the ball if that's what you're asking,” Smart said. “Both units have had glaring moments of success and moments of not success. I mean, there was a consecutive four-play stretch by the offense, where they had four explosives in a row Saturday. But then there were some stretches where they didn't. It’s like every year. I can't sit here and tell you that one side of the ball has been explosive, and the other side has given them all up. It's a balance."

Speaking of explosives, that’s one area Smart would like to see improvement from a year ago, both in the passing game and running the football.

“We do have a lot of 10- to 12-yard runs, but we didn't have the home runs, the long runs that historically we've had, which are another category of explosive, more explosives,” Smart said. “It's something that we pride ourselves on. And to be honest with you, you're not going to be an explosive passing team, because explosive passes happen on play action. And you can't be an explosive passing team on play action if you can't run the ball. So, the balance of those two is really critical.”

Having the talent to make it work is critical, too.

“A lot of that has to do with the skill players, has to do with the quarterback, has to do with how the coordinator calls the game. But we certainly need to be explosive in both,” he said. “I think we've got the backs to be explosive. We've got the perimeter blockers to be an explosive run team, and we've got the offensive line to be an explosive run team.”

Talking freshman running back Nate Frazier

Smart is never one to hype the play of a true freshman before that newcomer ever plays a game and wasn’t about to start doing so as it pertained to Nate Frazier.

Frazier has created some buzz inthe first half of camp, but Smart wasn’t ready to hand out any accolades just yet.

“Well, I don't know that we know that yet,” said Smart, when asked about Frazier’s potential impact. “He's certainly a guy that's trying hard to learn, to understand. I don't think he's ever had the detail of, on this run, this is your key. He gets the ball and runs. And there's a lot to our blocking schemes in terms of who's he looking at, what are his steps, and what he has to do with protection. He's got a lot to learn in terms of, he didn't go through spring.”

But then, Smart dropped this line that’s sure to excite fans.

“He is an explosive kid, he's got good track time, he's got good speed, and he's got great toughness,” Smart said. “He's got a little ball of energy.”

... Smart was asked if Trevor Etienne would play in the opener against Clemson. He declined to offer a response, not saying a word.

He did say Branson Robinson was "running well."

Damon Wilson's strides

Outside linebacker Damon Wilson is apparently off to a good start.

“Damon's been good. He's been able to be a contributing factor more on first and second down,” Smart said. “I think learning his assignment, he could go play on third down and play with reckless abandon and do a really good job.”

Smart said his progression is what you’d expect from a second-year linebacker playing in the Bulldogs’ defensive system.

“Now, on first and second down, he knows what to do. He understands it, he has better keys, he has better strike, he can hold up against a really physical tackle,” Smart said. “He's improved.”

Thoughts offered on three young offensive linemen

Smart was asked about the progress of a trio of young offensive linemen, redshirt freshman Jamal Merriweather, true freshman Daniel Calhoun, and true freshman Jahzare Jackson.

“Yeah, they all have gone with the twos and threes. Daniel's probably gone a little more at the twos with Jared's (Wilson) injury and moving guys around where the other guys have gone with the twos and threes,” Smart said. “They continue to get better, and they need to.”

Smart feels their future is bright.

“They're still considered young offensive linemen in our program, and that's the hardest place to play besides quarterback in the SEC,” Smart said. “There's nowhere you will get exposed more than on the offensive line, so those guys will continue to get better and develop. They all three have size on their side.”

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNjAiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3VnYS5yaXZhbHMuY29tL25l d3MvZ2VvcmdpYS1mb290YmFsbC1uZXdzLWFuZC1ub3Rlcy02NiIsCiAgICBj c19mcGlkOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBpdDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNz X2ZwZG06ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGR0OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7CiAg KGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVt ZW50KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFn TmFtZSgic2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9h ZGluZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3 YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6 Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2Rl Lmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9z Y3JpcHQ+CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFy Y2guY29tL3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGdWdh LnJpdmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGZ2VvcmdpYS1mb290YmFsbC1uZXdzLWFu ZC1ub3Rlcy02NiZjNT0yMDIyNzMzMTYwJmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9 MCIgLz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoK Cg==