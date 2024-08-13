Kirby Smart summed up his team’s first scrimmage Tuesday afternoon and his response was probably what most expected it to be.

He wasn’t happy.

“I wouldn't say that the first scrimmage wasn't really up to the standard or our expectations,” Smart told reporters. “We did not have a lot of enthusiasm and didn't play to the level that I think we need to play to. But the good news is we’ve got another chance this Saturday, and really every day, to go out and practice.”

Coming from Smart, such comments following the first scrimmage of the fall are not uncommon.

His demand for excellence is a big part of the reason his Bulldogs have enjoyed the success they have.

“I have been pleased with all the details that go into the leadership, in terms of showing a younger player how to do it. Guys are coaching guys, and guys are on time. We must have 6,000 checks and balances in the last two weeks of what time you got to be somewhere, and the guys have been great about that, which says a lot about them as people,” Smart said. “But we got a long way to go as a football team. We are nowhere near where we're close to where we need to be. I feel like we have less depth than we've ever had, and that's kind of a common theme.”

Just don’t ask what position concerns him the most.

When quizzed to elaborate on what spots are causing the most concern, Smart simply said “No,” obviously not to give Clemson coaches too much to chew on ahead of the opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 31.

“There's not been a dominant side of the ball if that's what you're asking,” Smart said. “Both units have had glaring moments of success and moments of not success. I mean, there was a consecutive four-play stretch by the offense, where they had four explosives in a row Saturday. But then there were some stretches where they didn't. It’s like every year. I can't sit here and tell you that one side of the ball has been explosive, and the other side has given them all up. It's a balance."

…Speaking of explosives, that’s one area Smart would like to see improvement from a year ago, both in the passing game and running the football.

“We do have a lot of 10- to 12-yard runs, but we didn't have the home runs, the long runs that historically we've had, which are another category of explosive, more explosives,” Smart said. “It's something that we pride ourselves on. And to be honest with you, you're not going to be an explosive passing team, because explosive passes happen on play action. And you can't be an explosive passing team on play action if you can't run the ball. So, the balance of those two is really critical.”

Having the talent to make it work is critical, too.

“A lot of that has to do with the skill players, has to do with the quarterback, has to do with how the coordinator calls the game. But we certainly need to be explosive in both,” he said. “I think we've got the backs to be explosive. We've got the perimeter blockers to be an explosive run team, and we've got the offensive line to be an explosive run team.”