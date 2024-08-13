PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy02UlJWVFhZNkdaJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Key Points from Jalon Walker's press conference

Anthony Dasher • UGASports
Jalon Walker spoke to the media on Tuesday.

Here are the highlights of what he had to say.

... Walker said he calls himself a “hybrid linebacker,” able to play on the edge or outside. “I feel like I’ve grown tremendously.”

... Walker said he was able to learn a lot about positions last spring while recovering from his high-ankle sprain. Having to balance both through camp so far has been great.

... Walker said freshman outside linebacker Quintavious Johnson is showing out. “I’m proud of him,” Walker said.

... Walker said CJ Allen and Raylen Wilson are doing great. “I can’t wait to see them flash this season.”

... Walker, who worked at Chick-fil-A in high school, was asked what helped him. He joked “Learn to kill people with kindness.”

Walker said he’s very impressed with what he’s seen from the running backs.

... Walker said Oscar Delp is doing a great job pushing the tight end room.

... Walker said Coach Smart doesn’t need to preach not paying attention to the polls. “We just come out here to play football.”

