The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Latest in the transfer portal

Transfer portal update

There was plenty of activity over the weekend with Georgia and the transfer portal.

First, the additions.

The Bulldogs were winners of the Branch Brothers sweepstakes, securing both of their commitments on Sunday. Receiver Zachariah Branch and safety Zion Branch announced they both will continue their careers at Georgia.

In two seasons, Zachariah Branch has totaled 78 catches for 823 yards and three touchdowns. Georgia is seeking upgrades at receiver after a season that saw the program lead the nation in drops.

Zion Branch suffered season-ending injuries in 2022 and 2023 before recording 19 tackles, three pass breakups and one sack this past season.

Meanwhile, two players on the 2024 Georgia roster will be heading elsewhere.

Receiver Anthony Evans has entered the transfer portal after a season that saw him in a reserve role. Evans caught nine passes for 88 yards, but was Georgia's top punt returner. In this position, Evans returned 17 punts for 129 yards in 2024.

Quarterback Jaden Rashada has entered the transfer portal as well. Rashada joined the Bulldogs this season following a transfer from Arizona State and spent the year as the fourth quarterback behind Carson Beck, Gunner Stockton and Ryan Puglisi.

