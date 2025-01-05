Branch brothers headed for Athens

Kirby Smart made a big splash in the NCAA Transfer Portal, snagging brothers Zachariah Branch and Zion Branch from Southern Cal.

Both players figure to make significant impacts.

Zachariah Branch earned first-team All-America honors during his freshman season with the Trojans in 2023 while emerging as one of the top all-purpose playmakers in the game.

Branch returned kicks/punts for 774 yards and two touchdowns during his debut season. He earned the Jet Award for the nation's top returner and was USC's first true freshman All-American.

On offense, the fast 5-foot-10, 175-pound receiver caught 78 passes for 823 yards and three touchdowns. He rushed for 87 yards and another touchdown during his two seasons.

Older brother Zion suffered season-ending injuries in 2022 and 2023 before playing in all 12 games this season for the Trojans in 2024. The redshirt sophomore safety recorded 19 tackles, 3 pass breakups, and 1 sack in a reserve role.

