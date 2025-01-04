Georgia offensive players with eligibility to return

With the season now complete, thoughts have already turned to 2025.

While there will likely be plenty of comings and goings, let’s take a way-too-early look at what Georgia has – or could have – returning to the team next fall.

Keep in mind that Georgia is expected to have several underclassmen who could enter the NFL Draft, including Malaki Starks, Jalon Walker, and Mykel Williams.

Also, current Bulldogs have until midnight on Tuesday to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, while Kirby Smart is almost certain to reach into the portal for some additions of his own.

But even with the expected attrition, let’s look at the scholarship players who are eligible to return.

Let’s start with the offense:

(* = Returning starter)

Quarterback

Gunner Stockton, Jaden Rashada, Ryan Puglisi.

Players Lost

Carson Beck* (turned pro)

Incoming Freshman

Ryan Montgomery, Hezekiah Millender.

Running Backs

Trevor Etienne*, Nate Frazier, Chauncey Bowens, Dwight Phillips Jr., Branson Robinson, Roderick Robinson, Cash Jones (walk-on).

Incoming Freshmen

Bo Walker

Tight Ends

Oscar Delp, Lawson Luckie, Jaden Reddell, Colton Heinrich

Players Lost

Ben Yurosek

Incoming Freshmen

Elyiss Williams, Ethan Barbour

Wide Receivers

Dillon Bell*, Cole Speer, Anthony Evans, Sacovie White, Nitro Tuggle, London Humphrey, Arian Smith* (Smith as a Covid year to take if he desires).

Players Lost

Dominic Lovett (out of eligibility)

Incoming Freshmen

Tyler Williams, CJ Wiley, Talyn Taylor, Landon Roldan, Thomas Blackshear.

Note: With junior college years no longer counting toward a player’s eligibility status, Colbie Young would be eligible to return should his charges be dropped).

Offensive Line:

Monroe Freeling*, Earnest Greene III, Dylan Fairchild*, Jared Wilson*, Micah Morris, Drew Bobo, Nyier Daniels, Daniel Calhoun, Michael Uini, Bo Hughley, Jahzaree Jackson, Jamal Meriweather, Marques Easley, Malachi Toliver, Marcus Harrison.

Players Lost

Tate Ratledge (Ratledge still has a Covid year but has accepted an invitation to play in the Senior Bowl), Xavier Truss (out of eligibility).

Incoming Freshmen

Dennis Uzochukwu, Juan Gaston Jr., Cortez Smith, Dontrell Glover, Mason Short.