Breakout Player for 2025: Chris Cole

It’s time to kick off our annual series, taking a look at players we believe have an opportunity to break out for the Bulldogs this fall.

We’ll begin with inside linebacker Chris Cole, who, based on what we’ve heard from head coach Kirby Smart, is already off to a great start to his sophomore campaign.

Everyone knows that Smart loves a player with a work ethic, and the Virginia native has it to spare.

Cole became a regular contributor last fall, primarily on third down, ultimately earning himself a spot on the All-SEC Freshman Team.

Although juniors CJ Allen and Raylen Wilson are the assumed starters, Cole has already proven that he’s too valuable to keep off the field. Don’t be surprised if he sees an even more expanded role come fall.