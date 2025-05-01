Breakout Player for 2025: Chris Cole

It’s time to kick off our annual series, taking a look at players we believe have an opportunity to break out for the Bulldogs this fall.
We’ll begin with inside linebacker Chris Cole, who, based on what we’ve heard from head coach Kirby Smart, is already off to a great start to his sophomore campaign.
Everyone knows that Smart loves a player with a work ethic, and the Virginia native has it to spare.
Cole became a regular contributor last fall, primarily on third down, ultimately earning himself a spot on the All-SEC Freshman Team.
Although juniors CJ Allen and Raylen Wilson are the assumed starters, Cole has already proven that he’s too valuable to keep off the field. Don’t be surprised if he sees an even more expanded role come fall.
Chris Cole
Position: Inside Linebacker
Height: 6-3
Weight: 235 pounds
Class: Sophomore
2024 Projection: Key piece of the rotation
What you need to know
Chris Cole is a football player, as in he absolutely loves the game.
During an interview with reporters this spring, Cole practically gushed when talking about all the reasons he’s built for the sport and why there’s no better place to apply his craft than at UGA.
Cole made quite the impact as a first-year player, finishing with 15 tackles, including two for lost yardage.
A former four-star performer, Cole showed that the college game was not too fast, and he adjusted well for someone so young.
Cole’s also a quick learner, and when you teach him something once, he’s not going to forget.
What you need to look for
Cole’s best football is ahead.
His versatility is what helps him stand out. While it wouldn’t be fair to place the youngster in the same category as Jalon Walker who was just drafted in the first round by the Atlanta Falcons, the two have similarities.
Cole’s ability to rush the passer, play the run, and cover are all areas in which Walker excelled. Cole’s on his way to doing the same.
In fact, one can argue that Cole may be the most athletic of Georgia’s inside linebackers. That’s not a knock against Allen, Wilson, or fellow sophomore Justin Williams.
It’s just that Cole has the potential to be in a long line of great Bulldog inside linebackers.
Don’t be surprised if he takes a big step this fall.