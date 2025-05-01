Four-star offensive lineman Graham Houston commits to Georgia

Georgia has its first 2026 offensive line commit.

Buford interior offensive lineman Graham Houston has committed to the Bulldogs. The four-star chose Georgia over Ole Miss, Florida, and others.

"I mean, obviously, the main goal is to make it to the league, but that's a big part of my recruitment," Houston told UGASports on Thursday. "I mean, just seeing that really shows that (offensive line coach Stacy Searels) can get you to the league. If you work hard, you can end up doing that at Georgia, so it's good coaching."

Houston currently measures at 6-foot-5 and 305 pounds. He projects as either a guard or center at the next level.

The Bulldogs see Houston as someone who can help build out the remainder of the 2026 class.

"They were talking about me being a leader from Georgia," Houston told UGASports in October. "Because there's not a lot of tackle bodies in the '26 class. So I could play guard or maybe even center there. But they want me to be a leader in the '26 class, being from Georgia and stuff. Makes me feel some pride, them believing in me to take that role."

Houston is the seventh commit in Georgia's 2026 class.