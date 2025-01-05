Georgia QB Jaden Rashada to enter the transfer portal

Georgia had its quarterback room take a hit as Jaden Rashada entered the transfer portal.

Rashada's agent, Henry Organ of Disruptive Sports Agency confirmed the news via text to UGASports.

Rashada became a Bulldog in late spring after transferring from Arizona State after one season in Tempe. The native of Pittsburg, California, is headed to his third school in three years.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart talked positively about Rashada after he committed in April.

“Jaden is a good football player,” Smart said. “We knew Jaden when he was coming out. He’s got a body of work. He’s had the ability to play which is critical at the quarterback position. He’s actually played and is very talented. We’re happy he’s joining us and looking forward to working with him.”

Rashada spoke to UGASports last week before the Sugar Bowl.

Rashada served as a backup to starter Carson Beck during his one season at UGA. He battled redshirt sophomore Gunner Stockton and freshman Ryan Puglisi for playing time but never saw the field after arriving on April 28, after spring practice.

"Obviously, I was a little behind playbook-wise, but it will all work out," Rashada said. "God will take care of me. I wish I had got those practices underneath me; it would have helped a lot."

When Beck injured his UCL during the SEC Championship game against Texas, Stockton replaced him. Stockton went on to start for the Bulldogs throughout the College Football Playoffs.

"I think the big thing about me this year was just learning," Rashada said. "It was about learning from point A to point Z, from mentality to X's and O's. I just tried to be a sponge this year and just put everything in the bank."

Rashada redshirted as a freshman at Arizona State. He only played in three games, completing 44 of 82 passes for 485 yards and touchdowns. Rashada never saw the field at Georgia.

Rashada has two years of eligibility left. The Bulldogs have Stockton and Puglisi returning. They also signed two freshmen quarterbacks -- Ryan Montgomery and Hezekiah Millender.