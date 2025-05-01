Preview: No. 9 Georgia at Missouri

If you’ve listened to Wes Johnson, you’ve heard him talk about “respecting the game” more than a few times.

Even against Missouri – 0-21 in the SEC – that mindset isn’t about to change.

“I think the beauty of this team, one of the strengths of this team, is the depth of it. But obviously you look over there and you got Henry Hunter, Nolan McCarthy, Slate Alford, Kolby Branch … those guys are vets in this league and they know the minute you take your eyes off the right here, right now, that's going to beat you,” Johnson said. “So, you better be locked in.”

With nine SEC games to go, the Bulldogs (36-11, 12-9) remain in a scrum with basically every other team in the SEC.

Texas (38-5, 19-2) has a chance to wrap up the regular season championship with a series win against Arkansas. But after that, you’ve got the Razorbacks (37-9, 14-7), LSU (37-9, 14-7), Tennessee (36-9, 13-8), followed by Georgia, Alabama, Vanderbilt and Ole Miss all sitting at 12-9 in the conference. Right behind them are Auburn and Oklahoma, both 11-10 in league play.

Both DIBaseball and Baseball America currently project the Bulldogs to host one of the 16 regionals, but Georgia can still finish as a National Top 8 seed with a strong finish.

After this week’s series at Missouri, the Bulldogs close at Alabama (35-10, 12-9) before wrapping up at home against Texas A&M (25-19, 8-13).

“I've been in this league for a while. It's the toughest year in this league. I mean, come on, guys, like I say, we see a hundred every weekend,” Johnson said. “It’s like you're either hitting a hundred or you're seeing a hundred every weekend. Just the power or the speed, the raw athleticism … this league's never been better.”