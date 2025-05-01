Preview: No. 9 Georgia at Missouri

WHEN: Friday-Sunday
WHERE: Taylor Stadium, Columbia, Mo.
RECORDS: Georgia 36-11, 12-9; Missouri 13-31, 0-21
STARTING PITCHERS: Friday – RH Brian Curley (2-2, 3.43) vs TBA; Saturday – TBA vs RH Sam Horn (0-1, 22.50); Sunday – RH Leighton Finley (2-1, 5.40) vs LH Wil Libbert (2-3, 6.93).
TV/RADIO: Friday and Sunday (SEC Network+); Saturday – SEC Network: Georgia Bulldog Radio Network (Jeff Dantzler and David Johnston).
The Series
If you’ve listened to Wes Johnson, you’ve heard him talk about “respecting the game” more than a few times.
Even against Missouri – 0-21 in the SEC – that mindset isn’t about to change.
“I think the beauty of this team, one of the strengths of this team, is the depth of it. But obviously you look over there and you got Henry Hunter, Nolan McCarthy, Slate Alford, Kolby Branch … those guys are vets in this league and they know the minute you take your eyes off the right here, right now, that's going to beat you,” Johnson said. “So, you better be locked in.”
With nine SEC games to go, the Bulldogs (36-11, 12-9) remain in a scrum with basically every other team in the SEC.
Texas (38-5, 19-2) has a chance to wrap up the regular season championship with a series win against Arkansas. But after that, you’ve got the Razorbacks (37-9, 14-7), LSU (37-9, 14-7), Tennessee (36-9, 13-8), followed by Georgia, Alabama, Vanderbilt and Ole Miss all sitting at 12-9 in the conference. Right behind them are Auburn and Oklahoma, both 11-10 in league play.
Both DIBaseball and Baseball America currently project the Bulldogs to host one of the 16 regionals, but Georgia can still finish as a National Top 8 seed with a strong finish.
After this week’s series at Missouri, the Bulldogs close at Alabama (35-10, 12-9) before wrapping up at home against Texas A&M (25-19, 8-13).
“I've been in this league for a while. It's the toughest year in this league. I mean, come on, guys, like I say, we see a hundred every weekend,” Johnson said. “It’s like you're either hitting a hundred or you're seeing a hundred every weekend. Just the power or the speed, the raw athleticism … this league's never been better.”
This and That
…The Bulldogs, who have the No. 2 RPI by the NCAA, went 24-2 against non-conference teams during the regular season following a 9-2 win over Kennesaw State this past Tuesday in Athens. The two losses outside the SEC came at UNC Wilmington on Feb. 16 and at No. 2 Clemson on Apr. 22.
…Georgia leads the series with Missouri 17-16 as the programs have met every year (except 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic) since the Tigers joined the SEC in 2013. The Tigers swept the Bulldogs in Columbia in 2023, while Georgia claimed the series last year 2-1 in Athens. Missouri (13-31, 0-21 SEC) fell 9-3 at No. 25 Kansas (36-10) this past Tuesday as the Tigers have dropped their last eight contests.
…The Bulldogs are batting .292 with a .569 slugging percentage and an NCAA-leading 113 home runs. They have a .421 on-base percentage, have been hit 102 times, plus are 56-for-63 in stolen bases.
…Georgia’s leading hitters are Ryland Zaborowski (.372-16-58, .822 slugging percentage), Slate Alford (.335-13-51) and Robbie Burnett (.316, SEC-leading 19 home runs plus 57 RBI).
…Zaborowski will miss this weekend’s series after injuring his elbow in last Saturday’s win against Oklahoma. Johnson told reporters Wednesday he hopes the first baseman can return to practice next week.
…Alford has a team-best 30-game on-base streak and has reached base in 46 of 47 games this season.
…Missouri is batting .267 with a .420 slugging percentage and 43 home runs. The leading hitters for the Tigers are Jackson Lovich (.352-8-40) and Pierre Seals (.305-4-17). The Bulldogs have posted a 4.92 ERA with 490 strikeouts and 215 walks. Opponents are batting .230 against Georgia. The Tigers have a 9.63 ERA with 351 strikeouts and 236 walks this season. Opponents are batting .327 against the Tigers.