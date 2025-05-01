The NFL's Georgia-Only Team

After last week’s draft, there are currently 68 Bulldogs on active NFL rosters (includes unsigned draft picks and undrafted free agents; excludes unrestricted free agents)—or more than enough players to fulfill an entire league roster. For the second year, UGASports decided to play general manager of a hypothetical NFL team made up entirely of players drafted into the NFL out of Georgia who are currently active in the league.

In anticipation of the 2025 season, UGASports first trimmed down the 68 players to a 53-man roster. From there, offensive and defensive depth charts were established. Considering the following depth charts, how would an NFL team comprised of only former Georgia players—a Georgia-Only team—fare in the league this season? (Each former Georgia player is followed by his NFL team and number of years of league experience, including the 2025 season, in parentheses. R=Rookie.)

GEORGIA-ONLY—Offense POS. Starter Reserves (in order of depth) QB Matthew Stafford, LAR (17) Stetson Bennett, LAR (2) RB James Cook, BUF (4) D'Andre Swift, CHI (6); Kenny McIntosh, SEA (3); Trevor Etienne, CAR (R) WR George Pickens, PIT (4) Lawrence Cager, WAS (4) WR Mecole Hardman, GB (7) Arian Smith, NYJ (R) Slot Ladd McConkey, LAC (2) Dominic Lovett, DET (R) TE Brock Bowers, LVR (2) Darnell Washington, PIT (3); Charlie Woerner, ATL (6) LT Andrew Thomas, NYG (6) Broderick Jones, PIT (3) LG Jamaree Salyer, LAC (4) Dylan Fairchild, CIN (R) C Sedrick Van Pran, BUF (2) Jared Wilson, BUF (R) RG Tate Ratledge, DET (R) Ben Cleveland, BAL (5) RT Amarius Mims, CIN (2) Jones

The Georgia-Only offense is led by veteran Matthew Stafford, a two-time Pro Bowler, whose rating and efficiency numbers have hardly fallen off for the quarterback now in his late 30s. Stafford’s backup, Stetson Bennett, who has yet to take a snap in the league, is the same signal-caller who’ll actually back him up (as likely the No. 3 quarterback this season) with the Los Angeles Rams. Our top two running backs, James Cook and D’Andre Swift, are both Pro Bowlers—the former earning the distinction for multiple seasons. At the No. 3 spot, we like Kenny McIntosh, Seattle’s second-leading rusher down the stretch last year. We feel much better about our receiving corps than a year ago, but the unit still remains somewhat young and inexperienced. Starters Ladd McConkey and George Pickens are joined by veteran Mecole Hardman, who is now with the Green Bay Packers. Hardman will have to fend off rookie Arian Smith for the third starting spot. Led by Brock Bowers, the tight end unit would likely be second to none in the league. Utilizing Darnell Washington and Charlie Woerner, as well, we look forward to exhibiting a three-tight-end set on occasion. Along the offensive line, we have three first-round tackles, including Broderick Jones, a two-year starter in Pittsburgh, who’d backup both Andrew Thomas and Amarius Mims for Georgia-Only. Expected to promptly start at right guard for Detroit, second-round pick Tate Ratledge is the lone rookie starter for us on offense. At center, we expect a battle for the starting spot between Sedrick Van Pran-Granger (one start last season) and rookie Jared Wilson.

GEORGIA-ONLY—Defense POS. Starter Reserves (in order of depth) DE Travon Walker, JAX (4) Mykel Williams, SF (R); Malik Herring, KC (5) DT Jalen Carter, PHI (3) Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, MIN (R) DT Jordan Davis, PHI (4) Devonte Wyatt, GB (4) OLB Nolan Smith, PHI (3) Azeez Ojulari, PHI (5); Lorenzo Carter, TEN (8) OLB Jalon Walker, ATL (R) Leonard Floyd, ATL (10); Carter ILB Roquan Smith, BAL (8) Smael Mondon, PHI (R) ILB Nakobe Dean, PHI (4) Quay Walker, GB (4) CB Kamari Lassiter, HOU (2) Eric Stokes, LVR (5); Derion Kendrick, LAR (4) CB Tyson Campbell, JAX (5) Kelee Ringo, PHI (3); Kendrick SAF Malaki Starks, BAL (R) Javon Bullard, GB (2); Dan Jackson, DET (R) SAF Tykee Smith, TB (2) Lewis Cine, PHI (3); Jackson

Some may argue that an Georgia-Only defense would be the best in the entire league. The defense is so loaded at linebacker that it’s essentially forced to utilize a 3-4 alignment. Yet, the defensive tackles include Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, and Devonte Wyatt. Our lone defensive end spot includes Mykel Williams, the No. 11 pick in the draft, as the primary backup (for now). Inside linebackers include three-time Pro Bowler Roquan Smith, Nakobe Dean (128 tackles last season), and Quay Walker (100+ tackles in all three NFL seasons). On the outside, Azeez Ojulari (6 sacks last season) and Leonard Floyd (8.5 sacks or more for five straight seasons) are considered backups. An area of concern a year ago for Georgia-Only, the safety positions seem solidified with Tykee Smith and Javon Bullard, each with a season under their belts. Also, like other first-rounders, Williams and Jalon Walker, rookie Malaki Starks is expected to immediately start this season for his respective team. Second-year cornerback Kamari Lassiter has All-Pro potential. Backup corners include Eric Stokes, who has started most games over the last four seasons, and Kelee Ringo, expected to be a starter for Philadelphia this season. We didn’t forget about the specialists—but we must improvise in this area. There is currently no former Georgia placekicker on an NFL active roster. So, for our No. 53 roster spot, maybe we can simply select one from the last two Bulldog kickers in the league: Rodrigo Blakenship (active as recently as 2022) or Jack Podlesny (released from Green Bay in June 2024)? Expected to be Buffalo’s punter in 2025, Jake Camarda averaged more than 49 yards per punt in three seasons with Tampa Bay. Nick Moore, another Pro Bowler from UGA, is considered one of the top long snappers in the league.