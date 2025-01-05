Georgia receiver Anthony Evans heading to transfer portal

Georgia is set to lose another offensive playmaker to the transfer portal.

Sophomore receiver Anthony Evans is expected to enter the transfer portal. Evans confirmed the news via a post on Instagram.

Evans caught nine passes for 88 yards in 2024. This came after he caught a touchdown in the 2023 Orange Bowl against Florida State, seemingly propelling him into a bigger role for 2024.

Evans' biggest role was on special teams, where he served as Georgia's primary punt returner. Evans returned 17 punts for 129 yards, with a long return of 46 yards.

This makes two receiver departures for Georgia so far this offseason. Evans joins Michael Jackson as players set to transfer from Athens.